Thinking back to my childhood our family had such a great time outdoors both in the summer and the winter. Winter in Minnesota brings back such fond memories from sledding and skating at local parks. We knew the fastest hils in town and would meet up with our friends to make a fun afternoon outdoors. I lived on a lake so spent a lot of the time right out on the rink on the lake that we would maintain. We always joked that the lake was filled with the many hockey pucks that got lost in the snow. Mom would always make hot cocoa and have chocolate chip cookies ready to help us warm up after we got our outdoor gear off.

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO