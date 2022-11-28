ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio

By Merrily McAuliffe, Anna King
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing.

A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jayson Stephen McGraw of West Portsmouth, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.

Sheriff Thoroughman said witnesses provided information on two suspects described as a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old who left the scene after the incident.

Deputies say they later found the two juveniles that ran from the scene. The investigation led to their arrest for murder, a felony of the 1st degree.

McGraw has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Portsmouth Police Department assisted in the search for suspects.

Comments / 10

Willowy
3d ago

the price you have to pay for wanting to be a tough man. Never getting to eat at your fav restaurant or going over to see family, hanging out with friends or just walking outside to get some fresh air..so I hope it was worth it

Reply(1)
10
Tab2019 Jones
3d ago

enjoy being surrounded by men,and body odor,and especially farts for the rest of your lives.sounds fun.

Reply
8
