ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

How vomiting became Hollywood’s favourite party trick

A small content warning before we press ahead: this newsletter, or at least its opening portion, contains a LOT of mentions of vomiting. So if you’re emetophobic or trying to enjoy your lunch in peace, you might to scroll down to the Take Five section about a third of the way down this email.
The Independent

Life of footballers Justin and John Fashanu being adapted into ITV drama

The life of Justin Fashanu, the first professional footballer in England to come out as gay, and his brother John, is being adapted into an ITV drama by Bafta-nominated writer Kwame Kwei-Armah.Aged 20, Justin became one of the first footballers to command a £1 million transfer fee when he moved from Norwich City to Nottingham Forest in 1981.In 1990, he was the first male footballer to publicly come out as gay. He took his own life in 1998 aged 37.The series, titled Fash, will dramatise how in 1981 his younger brother John signed to Norwich City, the same club where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy