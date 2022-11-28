The life of Justin Fashanu, the first professional footballer in England to come out as gay, and his brother John, is being adapted into an ITV drama by Bafta-nominated writer Kwame Kwei-Armah.Aged 20, Justin became one of the first footballers to command a £1 million transfer fee when he moved from Norwich City to Nottingham Forest in 1981.In 1990, he was the first male footballer to publicly come out as gay. He took his own life in 1998 aged 37.The series, titled Fash, will dramatise how in 1981 his younger brother John signed to Norwich City, the same club where...

32 MINUTES AGO