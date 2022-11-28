Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO