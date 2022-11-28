Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Loses 71-48 at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. – Kaya Ingram scored a game-high 18 points and Shannon Mulroy added 16 points, powering Cornell (4-4) to a 71-48 win over Binghamton (4-4) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Tuesday night at Newman Arena. The game marked the Bearcats' fourth straight contest on the road.
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
bubearcats.com
Loyola pulls away from men's basketball 84-70
VESTAL, N.Y. - Visiting Loyola Maryland (4-4) ended the game with a decisive 16-4 run to pull away from Binghamton men's basketball (3-4) 84-70 Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game featured 11 lead changes and was a two-point affair with less than five...
State title lost in the wind at St. Francis
ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frigid gusts off Lake Erie wobbled the goalposts at Polian Family Field, before eventually blowing a state championship out of St. Francis’ grasp. The Red Raiders dominated the first half and were on their way to the program’s first state Catholic football championship, having shut out the No. 1-ranked team […]
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball hosts Loyola Wednesday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball begins a stretch of three straight home games when the Bearcats (3-3) host Loyola Maryland (3-4) Wednesday night. The teams meet for the first time in three years at 6 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game will be broadcast on EPSN+.
the buffalo bills
Bills two-time AFL champion, Al Bemiller passed away
One of Buffalo's longest-tenured AFL players, Al Bemiller, passed away on Wednesday. Bemiller was quite literally at the center of Buffalo's American Football League back-to-back championship teams as he manned the pivot on the Bills' offensive line for nine seasons from 1961-1969. A seventh-round pick of the Bills in 1961,...
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday. Horseheads grad and Alfred University’s Brewster Marshall along with Elmira College’s Bryan Adams were named Empire 8 CO-Player of the Week for men’s basketball. Marshall scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds in a win versus Pitt-Bradford. The graduate […]
buffalospree.com
Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven
Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
10 Shocking Things For People That Move To Buffalo
If you have any preconceived notions of the way things will be when moving to a new city, you might be surprised. It can be very surprising, even in the City of Good Neighbors. It's funny to listen to someone who isn't from Buffalo describe it. The weather is cold,...
Five groups register for pre-bidding tour of Buffalo Niagara Marriott
AMHERST, N.Y. — Interest is strong among potential bidders for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, judging by the number of groups registered for a pre-bidding tour, according to the national auctioneers in charge of the sale. Representatives from Ten-X Commercial say at least five groups have registered for tours this...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
2 men arrested in Amherst home invasion
AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Amherst. Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Drive. Both are charged with:. Burglary 1st (Two Counts) Assault 1st.
North District council member is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing
North District council member Joe Golombeck is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing to help residents
wxxinews.org
New York's first limpkin has local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
