Shanquella Robinson Update: Mexico Files Charges Against Suspected Killer

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: GoFundMe

Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing Shanquella Robinson , who appeared to be beaten in a viral video that emerged after she was found dead in San Jose del Cabo.

On Thursday (November 24), prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to get an American woman, who they did not name, extradited to face charges in Mexico for Robinson's death, per the Associated Press .

Robinson, a 25-year-old North Carolina native, was found dead on October 29 inside a Mexico villa she rented with a group of people who reportedly were her "friends." Members of the group claimed that the woman had died of alcohol poisoning one day into the trip taken to celebrate a friend's birthday.

However, an autopsy report seemingly contradicted their claims, citing that the 25-year-old suffered a broken neck and trauma to her back. Suspicion further increased when a video surfaced of one woman in the group violently beating Robinson in what appeared to be their rental property.

Mexico prosecutor Antonio López Rodríguez said Robinson's case is being treated as a potential homicide and an arrest warrant has been made for the suspect. However, the group that Robinson traveled to Mexico with left the country after she was found dead in the rental property.

Prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya confirmed the suspect was an American but did not identify her.

The family has received an outpour of support from people in both countries, with the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella trending on social media.

A GoFundMe page for Robinson is continuing to raise money for funeral expenses and legal fees as the family seeks answers in the wake of her death.

