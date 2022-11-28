ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

When you put up Christmas decorations says a lot about your personality

Do you live in the presents? A psychologist says that when you choose to deck the halls this holiday season says a lot about your personality. Carmen Harra, author of “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” claims that whether you put your decorations up before November, in early December or if you leave it for the last minute says a lot about you as a person. If you hang decorations before November, you might have trouble “living in the moment” — but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. “If you’re one of the few people who has had their lights in...
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
Mashed

What Ever Happened To The Chinese Restaurant In A Christmas Story?

When you think of the holiday flick, "A Christmas Story," a few iconic images likely pop into your mind. Who can forget the "fra-gee-lay" leg lamp that Ralphie called the "soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window," while his father proclaimed it was a major award? Or Randy bundled up in so much winter clothing that he couldn't put his arms down? And it's hard not to look at a frozen metal object without picturing Flick's tongue stuck to the flagpole.
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K

Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.
Lite 98.7

Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights

Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year. Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
Refinery29

Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap

Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
WJCL

38 cute holiday sweaters you'll actually want to wear

The tradition of donning ugly Christmas sweaters at your annual holiday celebration either incites cringe or delight. Sure, there are those of us who enjoy wearing funny knitwear at a themed party. But if you are someone who is all about the latest fashion trends, it can be difficult to abandon your style, even if it is just for one night. If you happen to be the latter, you’ll want to get wrapped up in our selection of cute Christmas sweaters.
momcollective.com

Fun, Easy Ways to Get Your Kids Involved in Thanksgiving Planning

Ah, the bustle of the holiday week! The kids are on break from school. Many are home all day, interrupting our regularly scheduled programming. What to do to keep them occupied so that we parents can tackle our to-do’s? Here are some fun, easy ways to get your kids involved in Thanksgiving planning.
momcollective.com

Making NEW Christmas Traditions

The holiday season is my favorite time of year. It’s when my heart is at its fullest. I thrive on family traditions. However, as we get older, some of the family traditions we grew up with are no longer around, so we’ve learned to make NEW Christmas traditions with our children.
Scary Mommy

As An Only Child, I Miss Big Family Gatherings At The Holidays

Ah, the holidays, also known as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and The Hap-happiest Season of All. For some, the season conjures up feelings of jubilance and fond memories of beautifully decorated tablescapes at large family celebrations. For me, the season triggers uncomfortable emotional terrain and expectations that are tricky to navigate.
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

