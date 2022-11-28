Read full article on original website
Related
Families dining out instead of cooking for Thanksgiving
Parking lots at restaurants that are open this holiday are packed with people who opted out of cooking at home.
Bars are a hot spot for fans, friends, and family this Thanksgiving
Places like Burke’s Bar and Grill in Webster and Shamrock Jack’s in Irondequoit were filled with folks eager to kick off their Thanksgiving right.
8 Safe Foods To Share With Your Dog This Thanksgiving
The holidays are here which means we'll be celebrating with friends, family, and of course food. If you're a pet owner you know how difficult it is to keep your four-legged friends away from the delicious dishes that have been prepared. Unless, of course, you have a well-behaved dog who...
When you put up Christmas decorations says a lot about your personality
Do you live in the presents? A psychologist says that when you choose to deck the halls this holiday season says a lot about your personality. Carmen Harra, author of “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” claims that whether you put your decorations up before November, in early December or if you leave it for the last minute says a lot about you as a person. If you hang decorations before November, you might have trouble “living in the moment” — but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. “If you’re one of the few people who has had their lights in...
I've worked at Kohl's for 9 Black Fridays. I get my fair share of pushy customers, but my favorites are the people who make a day of it.
MaryKate Murphy said the best shoppers come with lists, know what they want, and have successful past experiences doing Black Friday shopping.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
6 Tricks To Host Holiday Guests on a Budget
Every aspect of the holiday season is being hit by inflation, especially holiday parties. In a GOBankingRates survey of 1,025 Americans, 78% of respondents said they noticed rising prices on food for...
What Ever Happened To The Chinese Restaurant In A Christmas Story?
When you think of the holiday flick, "A Christmas Story," a few iconic images likely pop into your mind. Who can forget the "fra-gee-lay" leg lamp that Ralphie called the "soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window," while his father proclaimed it was a major award? Or Randy bundled up in so much winter clothing that he couldn't put his arms down? And it's hard not to look at a frozen metal object without picturing Flick's tongue stuck to the flagpole.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K
Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.
Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights
Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year. Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
10 picturesque winter destinations that look like they're straight out of a holiday movie
You may never want to leave the real-life English town where "The Holiday" was filmed, and technically you don't have to.
Refinery29
Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap
Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
WJCL
38 cute holiday sweaters you'll actually want to wear
The tradition of donning ugly Christmas sweaters at your annual holiday celebration either incites cringe or delight. Sure, there are those of us who enjoy wearing funny knitwear at a themed party. But if you are someone who is all about the latest fashion trends, it can be difficult to abandon your style, even if it is just for one night. If you happen to be the latter, you’ll want to get wrapped up in our selection of cute Christmas sweaters.
When should you put up Christmas lights? A new survey illuminates an evergreen debate
The age-old debate is back: When is the acceptable time to put up Christmas lights? A survey says Dec. 1 is a popular date, but some people — especially in Georgia — like to start sooner.
WATCH: Chevy Chase lights up Raising Cane's in Christmas Vacation moment
In a callback to his famous role of Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, actor and comedian Chevy Chase had the honor of plugging in the extravagant Christmas lights at a Raising Cane's restaurant.
Lifestyle expert shares ideas for making holiday entertaining easier
With the holiday season in full swing, hosting parties and dinners can become very stressful.
momcollective.com
Fun, Easy Ways to Get Your Kids Involved in Thanksgiving Planning
Ah, the bustle of the holiday week! The kids are on break from school. Many are home all day, interrupting our regularly scheduled programming. What to do to keep them occupied so that we parents can tackle our to-do’s? Here are some fun, easy ways to get your kids involved in Thanksgiving planning.
momcollective.com
Making NEW Christmas Traditions
The holiday season is my favorite time of year. It’s when my heart is at its fullest. I thrive on family traditions. However, as we get older, some of the family traditions we grew up with are no longer around, so we’ve learned to make NEW Christmas traditions with our children.
As An Only Child, I Miss Big Family Gatherings At The Holidays
Ah, the holidays, also known as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and The Hap-happiest Season of All. For some, the season conjures up feelings of jubilance and fond memories of beautifully decorated tablescapes at large family celebrations. For me, the season triggers uncomfortable emotional terrain and expectations that are tricky to navigate.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0