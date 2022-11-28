Read full article on original website
Related
How vomiting became Hollywood’s favourite party trick
A small content warning before we press ahead: this newsletter, or at least its opening portion, contains a LOT of mentions of vomiting. So if you’re emetophobic or trying to enjoy your lunch in peace, you might to scroll down to the Take Five section about a third of the way down this email.
Liver King admits to using steroids in six minute apology video
The Liver King controversy has come to a head, after the fitness and lifestyle influencer admitted to using steroids. Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has become known online for eating raw organs on Instagram and previously said it was the secret to his ripped physique. He has previously denied taking steroids after Joe Rogan talked about him on an episode of his podcast and accused him of having “an ass filled with steroids”.Johnson in the news this week after fitness influencer Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates shared an expose containing ‘leaked emails’ showing he did...
Comments / 0