Helena Bonham Carter Shares Thoughts On Amber Heard’s Accusations Against ‘Vindicated’ Johnny Depp

For years now, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have been in the midst of an intense legal battle. Their defamation case got a verdict months ago , although both actors’s legal teams have filed appeals . A number of celebs have put their support behind Depp during this time, including co-stars like Helena Bonham Carter. And the Sweeney Todd actress shared her thoughts on Heard’s accusations against a “vindicated” Johnny Depp.

Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp have worked together on a number of projects over the years, including Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland movies. The Harry Potter actress recently spoke to The Times about her career, where eventually the subject of the Depp/Heard was broached. She spoke frankly about her thoughts on the legal situation, especially the Aquaman actress’ intentions. As Carter put it,

My view is that [Heard] got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things - that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.

That’s certainly a bold claim, one that has the potential to get Helena Bonham Carter in some hot water online. Mostly because she seems to think that Amber Heard wasn’t telling the truth about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Johnny Depp. Instead, Carter claims that she simply got on the bandwagon of the #MeToo movement.

Helena Bonham Carter’s comments about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard come after her colleague largely came out the victor in court. Indeed, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation, and ordered to pay her ex-husband a whopping $10 million. Depp was found guilty on one count, although (as previously mentioned) both actors’ lawyers have appealed the verdict. And as such, thing still feel unsettled.

Later in her same interview, Helena Bonham Carter opened up more about Johnny Depp’s fate in this post-trial period. While his career was put on pause during the legal battle (especially thanks to his removal from Fantastic Beasts 3 ), he did recently book a new movie role, directing gig, and even appeared at the VMAs and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show . Carter seems to think that his trouble are in the rear view, saying:

Oh, I think he’s completely vindicated. I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.

Indeed, it does seem like Johnny Depp’s career in on the upswing, and the court of public opinion seems to have largely sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor over his ex-wife. Fans were able to take sides thanks to there being cameras in the courtroom , resulting in both actors’ testimony going viral and being made into countless memes.

While Johnny Depp has been keeping busy as a musician and picking up new gigs, his ex-wife Amber Heard hasn’t been quite so busy or public since their defamation trial came to a close months ago. She’s reportedly been laying low overseas , and doesn’t have any future acting projects lined up. We’ll just have to see if anything changes regarding the appeals process.

Johnny Depp’s new movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but Amber Heard can be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 25th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.