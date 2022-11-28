Read full article on original website
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love —...
‘The only thing that’s going to heal is love’: Victims’ parents share memories at vigil for murdered Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho - In a place typically reserved for football games and celebration, University of Idaho students, families and supporters gathered in the Kibbie Dome Wednesday to honor the memory of four murdered students.
What we know about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders
It's been more than two weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home in Moscow, Idaho — but so far, police say a suspect or suspects have not been identified. Here's what we know so far.What happenedPolice responded to a report of an unconscious person that they received around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. There, members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home...
UI Considering Posthumous Degrees For Murdered Students
MOSCOW, ID – The University of Idaho is looking into possibly awarding posthumous degrees to the four students who were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the University’s Moscow campus. Dean of Students Blaine Eckles told KOZE.com they are considering recognizing the academic success of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken. In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted...
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
School closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is expected to continue into the afternoon, meaning travel may be difficult for both the morning and evening commutes.
Investigation into late-fair director continues
As the Sandpoint Police Department continues to investigate “the potential misuse of public funds” at the Bonner County Fairgrounds on the part of late-Fair Director Darcey Smith, public records show that Smith underwent police questioning in the days prior to her death by apparent suicide. Smith, who worked...
The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture shares holiday exhibits and schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) has a full holiday schedule people of all ages are invited to and encouraged to take part in. With several exhibits lasting throughout the holiday season, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here is the list of...
Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent says investigation shouldn't be 'hampered' because of remote learning
Former FBI special agent says the investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students shouldn't be hampered due to students learning remotely after Thanksgiving break.
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news
For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
Saints LB, University of Idaho alum Kaden Elliss sends powerful message to community
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the Moscow (Idaho) police department, suspects in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students are still yet to be identified. But as Idaho students return to campus from Thanksgiving break, Saints linebacker and Vandals alumnus Kaden Elliss delivered a powerful message to the Moscow and school community in a Zoom conference on Tuesday.
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
