Post Falls, ID

CBS Sacramento

What we know about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders

It's been more than two weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home in Moscow, Idaho — but so far, police say a suspect or suspects have not been identified. Here's what we know so far.What happenedPolice responded to a report of an unconscious person that they received around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. There, members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

UI Considering Posthumous Degrees For Murdered Students

MOSCOW, ID – The University of Idaho is looking into possibly awarding posthumous degrees to the four students who were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the University’s Moscow campus. Dean of Students Blaine Eckles told KOZE.com they are considering recognizing the academic success of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM

Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

School closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho

With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is expected to continue into the afternoon, meaning travel may be difficult for both the morning and evening commutes.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Investigation into late-fair director continues

As the Sandpoint Police Department continues to investigate “the potential misuse of public funds” at the Bonner County Fairgrounds on the part of late-Fair Director Darcey Smith, public records show that Smith underwent police questioning in the days prior to her death by apparent suicide. Smith, who worked...
SANDPOINT, ID
ifiberone.com

Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
ELLENSBURG, WA
inlander.com

Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news

For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
fox56news.com

Saints LB, University of Idaho alum Kaden Elliss sends powerful message to community

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the Moscow (Idaho) police department, suspects in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students are still yet to be identified. But as Idaho students return to campus from Thanksgiving break, Saints linebacker and Vandals alumnus Kaden Elliss delivered a powerful message to the Moscow and school community in a Zoom conference on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
LEWISTON, ID

