ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures, Rain

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEgCQ_0jPuYwUp00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas -- while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week's end.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert went into effect Monday and will run through Thursday in Lancaster, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

"Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning."

Residents were also urged to frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors and those who are ill, and to avoid leaving pets outdoors overnight.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org/ or through the L.A. County Information line by calling 211.

A wind advisory was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County from 3 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

Southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Los Angeles County mountains, Mount Pinos, Acton and Mount Wilson. Winds were expected to shift to northwest and increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph Monday night.

Gusty winds and reduced visibility from dust can make driving difficult. The NWS says travel may be affected on Highway 14 and Highway 138, especially near the foothills.

Meanwhile, according to the National Weather Service, a storm system is expected to arrive in the Southland by Thursday, with rain likely over a two- day span, with the bulk of precipitation anticipated Thursday night through Friday morning.

Forecasters said more than an inch of rain could fall over the two-day period in much of the Los Angeles area, including possibly 1.3 inches in the Santa Clarita area. Some mountain areas could get 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to the NWS. Snow levels are expected to remain above 6,000 feet.

Comments / 9

Reformed Hippy
6d ago

Climate change!!! ? No.. it’s called winter ., sweater time!! Get your scarf on and turn up your heat as long as we have energy to heat

Reply(3)
3
Related
Laist.com

Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Cold weather warning issued for parts of L.A. County

Los Angeles County residents are advised to bundle up heading into the weekend. L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday evening for Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and Santa Clarita Valley. Through Saturday and Sunday, temperatures in these areas aren’t expected to exceed 62 degrees, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Rain in the Forecast for Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – Two storms are expected to pass through parts of Los Angeles County, the first arriving Thursday and the second expected on Saturday, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the first storm system will enter Los Angeles County Thursday morning with moderate to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Orange County moves to ‘medium’ levels of COVID-19 infections

As Southern California continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Orange County has now moved into “medium” levels of COVID-19 infections on Friday. Health officials are worried as a troubling uptick in COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza cases have been keeping hospitals full, with some deeming the confluence of illnesses a “tripledemic.” […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Below-freezing temperatures anticipated this week, officials say

A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County where overnight temperatures are expected to drop to below-freezing this week.The alert is in effect from Monday through Thursday in Lancaster; Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley; and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said children, the elderly and those with disabilities or special medical needs are most vulnerable during cold weather. "Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," Davis said. Residents were also urged to frequently check on loved ones, friends and neighbors and to avoid leaving pets outdoor. For those experiencing homelessness, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit www.lahsa.org/ or call the L.A. County Information line at 211.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Car Crashes 40 Feet Down Embankment In Santa Clarita

A car crashed 40 feet down an embankment in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a car crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy Velderrain. “We got the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV Medical Center deals with tough flu season

LANCASTER — Like hospitals across the nation, the Antelope Valley Medical Center is feeling the effects of the rampant flu season, with the combined effects of the winter flu, RSV and COVID-19, in what some are calling a perfect storm, just as a holiday gatherings and cold weather bring more people together indoors.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Central California

INYO COUNTY, Calif. - A small earthquake struck Friday morning in Central California, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:21 a.m. about four miles west of Big Pine. It was recorded at a depth of less than a mile. Are you prepared for...
BIG PINE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy