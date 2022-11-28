CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WVDN) – The Virginia Opry will perform two Christmas shows, “White Christmas with Bill Pinkney’s Original Drifters” at The Historic Masonic Theatre and its “30th Anniversary Show” at the Natural Bridge Historic Hotel and Conference Center. Bill Pinkney’s Original Drifters, the Rock ‘n’ Rock Roll Hall of Fame group, will perform its […] The post The Virginia Opry to feature two Christmas shows appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO