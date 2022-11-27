ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Miami

Rutgers fell to Miami on Wednesday night by a final of 68-61 in a game that seemed to be there for the taking. Rutgers held an 11-point lead approaching the midway point of the second half but could not hang on. The loss drops the Scarlet Knights to 5-2 on the season with a tough stretch of game awaiting. Miami improved to 7-1 after coming off an elite eight finish in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers

Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Ask The Staff: Thursday Edition

It's that time of the week in which we unveil Scarlet Nation's original long-running Ask the Staff feature that gives our VIP members the chance to ask our staff the question of their choosing. We will provide you with an informed answer and this format will be open throughout the day. This is your chance to gain an insider's view of Rutgers athletics from experts who have been covering the team for more than a decade. Click here to enter the Q and A session of the week.
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy