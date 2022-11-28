The City of Valparaiso announced it has named Joe Baczynski as its Good Neighbor recipient for 2022, recognizing his exemplary commitment to the community. “Joe Baczynski gives generously of his time and energy to support veterans, seniors, children and the Valparaiso community. He makes a difference for so many, and we’re pleased to highlight his good works with this recognition,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. Baczynski has been an active volunteer in Valparaiso since moving to Valpo in 1991. He is a former Marine who served in Vietnam who gives of his time to support veterans, children, seniors and the Valparaiso community in general. He is active in the veteran community, organizing fundraisers and events that support and honor their service. He is a longtime volunteer with the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival and organizes the annual Soapbox Derby. As a member of the Dunes Leathernecks, he organizes an annual golf outing that helps to fill six local food pantries and leads the Toys for Tots drive during the holidays, among other volunteer efforts.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO