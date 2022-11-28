Read full article on original website
Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30
The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
indiana105.com
Valparaiso Announces Recipient of 2022 Good Neighbor Award
The City of Valparaiso announced it has named Joe Baczynski as its Good Neighbor recipient for 2022, recognizing his exemplary commitment to the community. “Joe Baczynski gives generously of his time and energy to support veterans, seniors, children and the Valparaiso community. He makes a difference for so many, and we’re pleased to highlight his good works with this recognition,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. Baczynski has been an active volunteer in Valparaiso since moving to Valpo in 1991. He is a former Marine who served in Vietnam who gives of his time to support veterans, children, seniors and the Valparaiso community in general. He is active in the veteran community, organizing fundraisers and events that support and honor their service. He is a longtime volunteer with the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival and organizes the annual Soapbox Derby. As a member of the Dunes Leathernecks, he organizes an annual golf outing that helps to fill six local food pantries and leads the Toys for Tots drive during the holidays, among other volunteer efforts.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Manufacturing Workers on Strike
(La Porte, IN) - Nearly 200 employees at Monosol are walking the picket line outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park. Teamsters Local 135 President-Elect Dustin Roach said the striking workers were locked out of the facility at noon yesterday and went on strike when their four-year contract expired last night at midnight.
indiana105.com
INDOT Public Information Meeting on US 30 Study
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a public information meeting this week on ProPEL US 30. The study team is seeking input on the vision and scope for the planning studies, including local transportation needs and community priorities along the US 30 corridor from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line, excluding the Fort Wayne bypass in northern Indiana. The upcoming local meeting will be at Oregon Davis School in Hamlet, 5-to-7 pm CST, open house beginning at 5 pm followed by a presentation at 6 pm, on Wednesday November 30th. Community members are invited to attend to learn more about the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study and share comments, questions and concerns regarding long-term transportation solutions along US 30 in Marshall, Starke, LaPorte and Porter counties, INDOT said. Here is a link to the ProPEL US 30 website for more details.
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
panoramanow.com
Illuminated Parade Returns To Whiting Indiana Friday Dec. 2nd
Whiting is known for many activities, especially its wonderful parades—4th of July, Pierogi, Easter and now you won’t want to miss the Illuminated Holiday Parade on Friday, Dec 2 sponsored by Notre Dame Credit Union! Costume Characters, Animated Displays, Reindeer and Santa Claus will be the Stars of the parade.
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
Why Chicago's property tax bills are so high
Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Alexandria Molaro, FNP. Molaro joined the family medicine practice of Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D., at Northwest Medical Group’s new medical office located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that this is...
Orean Beauty moves factory to Hobart
Orean Beauty celebrates move to Hobart with ribbon cutting Nov. 22. The post Orean Beauty moves factory to Hobart appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN
Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
etxview.com
State agency finds no reason to revise Lake County land values
The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has found no basis to upend the Lake County land order setting base property values for the various categories of land throughout the state’s second-most populous county. In a first-of-its-kind review, DLGF spent more than 100 hours evaluating the accuracy of the...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into squad car
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State Trooper was sent to the hospital Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended on I-80. State police officials say Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in his patrol car with the lights activated blocking off the scene of an earlier crash on eastbound I-80 near mile-marker 11.3.
‘Danger to society’: Indiana mayor lambasts police officer who opened fire on off-duty cop
ST. JOHN, Ind. — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had harsh words for a St. John police officer who opened fire on a vehicle that was being driven by an off-duty Hammond cop. According to the St. John Police Department, the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. […]
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo Parks reports surge in customers at golf courses, ice skating rink
Valparaiso continues to see a surge in customers at its golf courses and ice skating rink. Valpo Parks Executive Director John Seibert says the weather in November has allowed the city to offer golf and ice skating at the same time. "And on Friday, we had over a thousand customers...
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
CBS News
Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night. Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated. The...
