UU Fellowship to discuss 'How to believe in God'

Sunday’s 10 a.m. service at Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship brings Arthur Thexton back to the Rice Lake pulpit, as he challenges those attending to consider “How to believe in God.” He asks, “Is there a self-aware entity who is omnipotent, omnipresent, and beneficent?” Thexton postulates that society is overwhelmingly populated by people who say that they believe in “God” with a capital “G.” What do they mean? And, can those who are humanist find common ground or vocabulary with them?

All seeking insight are welcome at BHUU, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. A free-range discussion period at 9 a.m. will focus on the question “Should teachers be armed?” Both may be accessed via Zoom. The link is sent to members, but those interested may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for this. Wearing masks is optional for those attending in person, although recommendations of the CDC are followed; all are expected to be fully vaccinated. A gathering for fellowship and coffee after the service is encouraged. Website: bluehillsuu.org .