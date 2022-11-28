ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

UU Fellowship to discuss 'How to believe in God'

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YikNK_0jPuW8FC00

Sunday’s 10 a.m. service at Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship brings Arthur Thexton back to the Rice Lake pulpit, as he challenges those attending to consider “How to believe in God.” He asks, “Is there a self-aware entity who is omnipotent, omnipresent, and beneficent?” Thexton postulates that society is overwhelmingly populated by people who say that they believe in “God” with a capital “G.” What do they mean? And, can those who are humanist find common ground or vocabulary with them?

All seeking insight are welcome at BHUU, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. A free-range discussion period at 9 a.m. will focus on the question “Should teachers be armed?” Both may be accessed via Zoom. The link is sent to members, but those interested may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for this. Wearing masks is optional for those attending in person, although recommendations of the CDC are followed; all are expected to be fully vaccinated. A gathering for fellowship and coffee after the service is encouraged. Website: bluehillsuu.org .

Comments / 1

Related
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Authorities seeking information regarding vandalism at Wolske Bay Park

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking information regarding vandalism that occurred at a park in the City of Menomonie. According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Wolske Bay Park holiday light display and its “surrounding amenities.” The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. The Park experienced similar vandalism in 2021.
MENOMONIE, WI
wwisradio.com

Jury Finds Dunn County Killer Sane

A jury says a Dunn County killer was sane at the time of his crime. The jury yesterday said there’s no evidence that Ryan Steinhoff wasn’t in his right mind when he killed Bruce McGuigan back in 2020. Steinhoff is looking at prison time now, and not a stint in a mental hospital. He will be formally sentenced in February.
WEAU-TV 13

Name released in Barron County fatal crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29,...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme

(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
913
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy