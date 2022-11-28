Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymixfm.com
Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Texas man who prosecutors call a Career Offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction for numerous drug trafficking charges. According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Elvis Medrano, 43, of...
mymixfm.com
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried in a valley on the southwest corner of the Dennis Trucking property, continue to burn.
mymixfm.com
Person escapes fire through second story window
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second...
mymixfm.com
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.
mymixfm.com
Loogootee high-schooler defies odds to walk again following severe crash
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Landon Mathies looked back on the past two months, there was one word that continued to come up. “It’s just a miracle I guess,” he said. “I’m finally home.”. Mathies is a walking miracle, overcoming the odds to recover from a...
mymixfm.com
How much longer can we expect local gas prices to fall?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are falling, and experts have said that this trend could continue. Just a few months ago, drivers were paying prices well about $5 per gallon. Now, the average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana is $3.54. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy...
Comments / 0