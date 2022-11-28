ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more

When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
The Best Black Friday Ammo Deals of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Ammo is expensive, but we’re preaching to the choir here. You can alleviate that stress on your wallet by shopping the Black Friday ammo deals. Granted, you’re not going to get the doorbuster-style, “Must Go Now!” deals you see everywhere else. Retailers know what they’re selling, so the discounts aren’t jaw-dropping.
