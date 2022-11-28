ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

torquenews.com

The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus

If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
torquenews.com

Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic

Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Puts the Supercar in Rally Mode

The off-road version of the Lamborghini Huracán delivers on the promise of its 2019 concept. It's got less power than the regular car and a lower top speed, but it adds a raised ride height and a Rally mode. Customer deliveries start next year for the Sterrato, which will...
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 BMW 3.0 CSL First Look: BMW's Most Powerful Straight-Six Costs a Fortune

It's the 50th anniversary of BMW's M performance and motorsport division, and the company has been celebrating with a lineup of limited and special edition models all year, but it showed off something that no other BMW can hold a candle to. The new, performance-breaking 2024 BMW 3.0 CSL is the third M exclusive model announced after the upcoming BMW XM SUV and the classic BMW M1 supercar. It's an immediate icon, looks be damned.
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US

At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla’s automatic high beams get shoutout from owners with update 2020.40

Tesla’s lineup of all-electric vehicles are loaded to the teeth with tech and convenience features, but some of them, while great on paper, have received polarizing reviews. Among them was automatic high beams, which some Tesla owners have previously dubbed as flat-out “unusable” since it sometimes dazzles oncoming traffic. Fortunately, this seems to be changing now.
CarBuzz.com

2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Best Interior

Out of the 10 CarBuzz Awards categories, Best Interior seems like it would be the easiest to judge. Which car was the most expensive? The end. But that's not the only factor that we consider. For example, last year's winner, the Genesis G80, beat out its more expensive category finalists and earned the 2021 Best Interior title by offering a stunning interior at a sub-$50,000 starting price.
CarBuzz.com

Lucid Air Paint Is Too Thin To Polish

According to the experience of the Out of Spec Detailing team on YouTube, the Lucid Air comes with paint that is far too thin to polish. Or at least, the example it was sent does. When polishing a car, the polishing pad and the abrasive polish work together to create...
Flying Magazine

The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13

Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
MICHIGAN STATE
CarBuzz.com

One Million Tesla Vehicles Expected To Get Major Sound System Update

Tesla vehicles are expected to receive a welcome sound system update if the latest rumors are to be believed. Sources told BGR that the automaker is getting ready to introduce Dolby Atmos to new and existing vehicles, after consulting with several record labels for months. More than one million existing Tesla models are expected to benefit from the software update, plus all newly-manufactured examples.
insideevs.com

What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?

Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
insideevs.com

How Often Do Tesla's Batteries Fail? How About Tesla's Motors?

Our friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EVs decided to gather up some data to try to get an idea of how often a Tesla's battery packs fail and need replacing. He also put together a follow-up video with similar data related to Tesla's electric motors (it's embedded at the end of the article).
Top Speed

Top 10 Urban Bikes For City Commuting

Size matters when it comes to the motorcycle you choose. You wouldn’t find it comfortable to ride a small 300cc bike on a cross-country road trip. Conversely, those oversized touring bikes that are perfect for road trips become a liability in the city. Urban bikes are ideal for navigating narrow and congested city streets. They are lightweight, nimble, and pack enough power to safely get you out of tight traffic situations. The 10 urban motorcycles on this list are perfect for zipping in and out of traffic and finding the perfect tight parking spot.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump

Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.

