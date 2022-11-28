Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus
If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Puts the Supercar in Rally Mode
The off-road version of the Lamborghini Huracán delivers on the promise of its 2019 concept. It's got less power than the regular car and a lower top speed, but it adds a raised ride height and a Rally mode. Customer deliveries start next year for the Sterrato, which will...
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 BMW 3.0 CSL First Look: BMW's Most Powerful Straight-Six Costs a Fortune
It's the 50th anniversary of BMW's M performance and motorsport division, and the company has been celebrating with a lineup of limited and special edition models all year, but it showed off something that no other BMW can hold a candle to. The new, performance-breaking 2024 BMW 3.0 CSL is the third M exclusive model announced after the upcoming BMW XM SUV and the classic BMW M1 supercar. It's an immediate icon, looks be damned.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Mechanic Tries Killing Runaway Detroit Diesel With Water but It Runs Better Instead
KT3406E via YouTubeIf you needed any more proof that these two-stroke diesels were tough as nails, then let this guy provide it with a few gallons of H2O.
Ford’s Lincoln Division in Big Trouble
Lincoln is Ford’s most visible failure, and the company has no way to change that except to end the brand.
Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet?
Here's the truth about the legality and etiquette of plugging your EV into any unguarded power outlet. The post Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys
The BMW 3 and 4 Series are as reliable as they are luxurious. The post The 2 Most Reliable BMW Models of 2022 Based on Consumer Reports Owner Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s automatic high beams get shoutout from owners with update 2020.40
Tesla’s lineup of all-electric vehicles are loaded to the teeth with tech and convenience features, but some of them, while great on paper, have received polarizing reviews. Among them was automatic high beams, which some Tesla owners have previously dubbed as flat-out “unusable” since it sometimes dazzles oncoming traffic. Fortunately, this seems to be changing now.
2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Best Interior
Out of the 10 CarBuzz Awards categories, Best Interior seems like it would be the easiest to judge. Which car was the most expensive? The end. But that's not the only factor that we consider. For example, last year's winner, the Genesis G80, beat out its more expensive category finalists and earned the 2021 Best Interior title by offering a stunning interior at a sub-$50,000 starting price.
Lucid Air Paint Is Too Thin To Polish
According to the experience of the Out of Spec Detailing team on YouTube, the Lucid Air comes with paint that is far too thin to polish. Or at least, the example it was sent does. When polishing a car, the polishing pad and the abrasive polish work together to create...
Flying Magazine
The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13
Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
One Million Tesla Vehicles Expected To Get Major Sound System Update
Tesla vehicles are expected to receive a welcome sound system update if the latest rumors are to be believed. Sources told BGR that the automaker is getting ready to introduce Dolby Atmos to new and existing vehicles, after consulting with several record labels for months. More than one million existing Tesla models are expected to benefit from the software update, plus all newly-manufactured examples.
insideevs.com
What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?
Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
insideevs.com
How Often Do Tesla's Batteries Fail? How About Tesla's Motors?
Our friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EVs decided to gather up some data to try to get an idea of how often a Tesla's battery packs fail and need replacing. He also put together a follow-up video with similar data related to Tesla's electric motors (it's embedded at the end of the article).
Top Speed
Top 10 Urban Bikes For City Commuting
Size matters when it comes to the motorcycle you choose. You wouldn’t find it comfortable to ride a small 300cc bike on a cross-country road trip. Conversely, those oversized touring bikes that are perfect for road trips become a liability in the city. Urban bikes are ideal for navigating narrow and congested city streets. They are lightweight, nimble, and pack enough power to safely get you out of tight traffic situations. The 10 urban motorcycles on this list are perfect for zipping in and out of traffic and finding the perfect tight parking spot.
CAR AND DRIVER
1967 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
Indulge your Supernatural fantasies with this big Chevy hardtop, done up as a clone of the hero car from the TV series, which is now up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website. With bench seating, a two-speed Powerglide transmission, and a burbling 283-cubic-inch engine, this is an ideal...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
