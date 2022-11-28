Read full article on original website
Business Insider
29 products at their lowest price ever during Cyber Monday 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Finding a deal during Cyber Monday is a breeze — look through our coverage for all the great sales. But the true win is scoring a hot-ticket item that rarely goes on sale, like Apple products, Samsung OLED TVs, or Dyson haircare products.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: prices start at $99 today!
The Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are underway, and we're checking through the best stores to find the hottest picks.
PS Store just kicked off End of Year sale for PS4 and PS5 games — here's the top deals
Cyber Monday may be over, but Sony's just kicked off its End of Year sale
CBS News
Black Friday PS5 surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
Business Insider
Walmart Black Friday 2022 sale: the 35+ best deals to shop right now, including Xbox, Dyson, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. It's officially Black Friday, which means Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing. Throughout Black Friday, we'll be constantly updating this page with all the best discounts currently available, like the best Black Friday deals from Amazon and Apple.
KLFY.com
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over?. Despite high inflation, consumers took advantage of Black Friday deals like never before. Shoppers spent over $9 billion, which is a new record for the retail holiday. Many took advantage of “buy now, pay later” programs to help spread out spending over time to ease budget strain when making purchases.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
ZDNet
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89
Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
AOL Corp
Target's Best Cyber Monday Deals Are Here
If you're bemoaning the deals you missed during all of Target's Black Friday sales, fear not — there are more discounts for Cyber Monday. Here are some of the standout online-only markdowns, plus some of the best deals still good from Black Friday. Some deals have extended availability through the week, but others may be gone in a flash. The Target Cyber Monday coupon code CYBER15 takes an extra 15% off select small appliances.
A high-powered Lenovo Chromebook sees a low sale price for Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most Chromebooks are limited to low-grade Celeron or Pentium processors, if not slower. That's not the case with this premium model from Lenovo, which is under a big discount right now for the next couple of days. Its 128 GB of storage is double that of most others, and you can even opt for 256 GB if you need it.There is also 8 GB of RAM, twice the amount found in many competitors. The capable hardware and 13-inch Full HD display make this one of the nicest small-form-factor Chromebooks out there.
Hulu Is Just $1.99 A Month For Cyber Monday, But Time Is Running Out
Sign up now and get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for the next 12 months and save $72.
Polygon
Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either
Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
domino
Rare Sale Alert: Editor-Favorite French Flatware Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday
Sabre is on more than one Domino editor’s holiday wish list. The flatware—with its riveted acrylic handles; brushed stainless steel finish; and classic, bistro-style look—effortlessly goes with a casual meal or fancy setting. Though durable and gorgeous to look at, this French-made brand with a cult following isn’t exactly the most affordable. A four-piece set, depending on whether you prefer the shiny or antiquated finish, will cost you more than $60 alone. And for those of us who love to host gatherings and fun feasts, that price tag quickly enters “dream dinnerware” territory.
Cyber Monday sales are still live at retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Samsung and more
We're halfway through Cyber Week, and you can still get deep discounts from sales at Amazon, Solo Stove, Wayfair, JBL and more.
Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Online Shopping Day of All Time, Says Survey
"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
Our favorite Cyber Monday phone deals are ending today. Don't wait!
We've got Cyber Monday phone deals for every budget, whether you prefer an expensive folding flagship from Samsung or just need an inexpensive Motorola burner.
CNN
