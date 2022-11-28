ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q95fm.net

Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years

A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
NASHVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

DA: Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal crash

A man will spend up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a crash on I-40 in Roane County two years ago that left two people dead. Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson announced that Clinton Campbell had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of two motorcyclists in August of 2020.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents

Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
LAFAYETTE, TN
WBIR

Hamblen County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scams

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins. "This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County.
NEWPORT, TN

