Man indicted for pointing gun at minor after 'ding-dong-ditching' incident at his home in 2021
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Cheek, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault after he approached a minor with a gun after the minor rang his doorbell and ran away after an incident back in June 2021. They said the minor admitted to...
Man arrested after I-40 pursuit, hitting fence in Knox County
A Knoxville man was arrested after driving about 117 mph during a pursuit and then hitting a fence.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Knox County. Officials confirmed that 2 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Roane County double vehicular homicide
A man with three prior DUI convictions in Tennessee plead guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication for a 2020 incident that left two people dead according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
Knox Co. Commissioner calls for community to weigh in on McAlister's controversy involving KCSO at next meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County Commissioner is calling on the community to have their voices heard after a 15-year-old girl was fired from an independently owned McAlister's Deli in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office publicly claimed the girl refused a deputy service. On November 22,...
WYSH AM 1380
DA: Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal crash
A man will spend up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a crash on I-40 in Roane County two years ago that left two people dead. Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson announced that Clinton Campbell had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of two motorcyclists in August of 2020.
Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in East TN camper fire
Jefferson County deputies arrested a man after responding to a fire in the Strawberry Plains community that led to the death of a dog.
FBI agents search North Knoxville townhome
FBI special agents were in North Knoxville Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.
wvlt.tv
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sent employees to work at his home on company time and pressured another employee to lie about an ethics investigation, according to court documents filed by former Parks and Recreation Director Paul White. County officials responded to the allegations, calling White...
KPD searching for man charged with attempted murder
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a Knoxville man who is charged with attempted first degree murder.
KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to KCSO, deputies...
WAAY-TV
Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents
Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
Knox Co. grand jury indicts NJ company of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A company located around 700 miles away from Knoxville, in New Jersey, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury. Alpha Shredding Group is accused of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters. Prosecutors said the company illegally received more than $200,000 and a...
Hamblen County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scams
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins. "This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson County
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
