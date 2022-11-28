Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
More Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township Means Keep Your Doors Locked, Police Say
It's unfortunate that this is happening around the holidays, but as they say, "such is life." If you're a current resident of Egg Harbor Township, you should be making sure all your doors are locked at all times. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is urging all residents to check...
Driver killed when pickup truck hits tree on N.J. road
A 52-year-old driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a pickup truck west on Lummistown Road in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman. The pickup struck...
Niece is Searching For South Jersey Aunt Missing Over a Week
The relative of a South Jersey woman who has been missing since Nov. 23, has made a public plea for help finding her aunt. Heather Coley says her aunt, Angela Carroll, was last seen by a neighbor packing her bags and her dog Gemma into her car to go to a side job moving photography equipment over Thanksgiving weekend and hasn't been seen since.
Not an Elf: Vineland, NJ, Police Seek ID of Cumberland Mall Shopper
'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall." We're...
2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police
Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ
There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Starbucks Closing Briefly for Construction
Be advised: Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a few days this week for interior construction. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll want to get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix at another area Starbucks location. The Starbucks off E. Black Horse Pike...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City firefighters extinguish blaze Thursday morning
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City firefighters extinguished a blaze at 411 Haven Ave. Thursday morning. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, reporting a fire at 411 Haven Avenue. The fire originated in an exterior doorway, according to Ocean City public information officer Doug Bergen. Three...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Looking to Identify Man Caught on Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying what the man may have done, other than to reveal they'd like to talk with him in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can...
Pickup Driver, 52, Killed In Cumberland County Crash
A 52-year-old motorist died in a crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. The fatal crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Lawrence Township. Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Lummistown Road when he ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.
Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City, New Jersey
"We hope we have helped create wonderful memories for those who have come to visit," the attraction's manager said.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
South Jersey Fire Department Shows Why You Should Keep Bedroom Doors Closed
Nobody wants to think about tragedy during the holidays. Unfortunately, life doesn't care about your plans. Tragedy is bound to hit someone somewhere during the holiday season. As much as we may not want to admit it, that's the cold hard truth. All we can do is pray that we're...
Internet issues caused by 'unauthorized third party' close South Jersey school
Quite a few parents said they were frustrated over a lack of information before the notification came out Wednesday evening, and wanted to know if there's been a security breach.
Teen recorded Absecon driving instructor groping her, affidavit states
A teen recorded her driving instructor as he groped her following a lesson, according to the affidavit in the case. Jay Vyas, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested last week, shortly after the lesson. Vyas picked the 16-year-old girl up at her home Thursday for a two-hour driving lesson...
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0