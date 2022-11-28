ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

NJ.com

Driver killed when pickup truck hits tree on N.J. road

A 52-year-old driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a pickup truck west on Lummistown Road in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman. The pickup struck...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ

There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
GALLOWAY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City firefighters extinguish blaze Thursday morning

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City firefighters extinguished a blaze at 411 Haven Ave. Thursday morning. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, reporting a fire at 411 Haven Avenue. The fire originated in an exterior doorway, according to Ocean City public information officer Doug Bergen. Three...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver, 52, Killed In Cumberland County Crash

A 52-year-old motorist died in a crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. The fatal crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Lawrence Township. Danny Burt, of Cedarville, was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Lummistown Road when he ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

