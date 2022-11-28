Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar
If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions. Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of...
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees. “We probably […]
WATE
24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday
The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. ROHO...
WYSH AM 1380
Fantasy of Trees raises over $400K
Last week, the annual Fantasy of Trees welcomed more than 61,000 guests and raised over $400,000 towards East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s purchase of a Lifeline Ambulance. Money raised during this year’s Fantasy of Trees will go toward the purchase of a Lifeline ambulance, described by officials as a...
WYSH AM 1380
ORPL announces holiday schedule changes, renovation projects
(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will be closed for the Christmas holidays from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, and for the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. During the time around the holidays, the library will be preparing for some much-needed renovations. The...
WYSH AM 1380
OR Senior Center Holiday Reception Dec. 9
(OR Senior Center press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Center will host a Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Come join us for a light box lunch consisting of chips,...
Beer, alcohol sale hours change in Pigeon Forge
The City of Pigeon Forge ruling to change the hours when alcohol is allowed to be sold is now in full effect.
WATE
Child warrior continues cancer battle
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 10,400 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022 according to the American Cancer Society. One of those small warriors is here in Knoxville and continues to face a monumental health battle. For years...
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
WATE
Chef Mo brings his famous Sunday Brunch to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo is bringing back his popular Sunday Brunch and to celebrate he brings his famous Chicken & Waffles into the studio. Soon Chef Mo of Knoxville will be bringing back his incredibly popular Sunday Brunch which will consist of a variety of all-you-can-eat options including and omelet bar and a Belgium waffle bar. Nothing goes better with a waffle at bunch than Chef Mo’s famous fried chicken but there will also be an assortment of carved meats with fresh fruits and vegetables.
hometownsevier.com
WonderWorks Pigeon Forge Offering Discounted Tickets for Locals During Family Fun Day
WonderWorks Pigeon Forge understands how important it is for families to have some fun during the holiday season. Because of that, they’re hosting a special day to make it easier for families to do just that. WonderWorks is offering a Family Fun Day event on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with admission tickets discounted to $15, plus tax, for locals throughout the day.
Tennessee woman hangs toilet paper all over Taco Bell bathroom
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee woman is accused of intoxication after she allegedly hung toilet paper all over a bathroom at a Taco Bell restaurant, authorities said. Chelsey Jo Coker, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication in the Nov. 22 incident, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s...
Village women growing Democrats club
State Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, speaks at the June meeting of the Loudon County Democratic Women at Roane State Community College’s downtown Lenoir City campus.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Lees Fusion Cafe in Pigeon Forge
Lees Fusion Cafe has been serving up the best Asian food since 2006. Located on the ground floor of the Grand Lodge, this venerable Pigeon Forge eatery is a must-visit for visitors and locals alike. The restaurant's a la carte menu is an absolute delight, while its dine-in and take-out options are equally enticing. This family-friendly establishment also boasts an award-winning kids' menu, which will delight the family's youngest members.
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
WATE
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
Dolly ‘regrets’ secret song locked away in Dollywood
Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
WATE
Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road
Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
