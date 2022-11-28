Read full article on original website
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
Israeli Ambassador to India Apologises After Filmmaker's Remarks Spark Uproar
MUMBAI (Reuters) - An Israeli filmmaker's criticism of a film depicting the exodus of India's majority Hindu population from the disputed region of Kashmir has sparked an uproar in India and prompted an apology from the Israeli ambassador. Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker who headed the jury at a government-organised...
Apartheid-Era Killer's Expected Parole Stirs Old Anger in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The anticipated release on parole of far-right extremist Janusz Walus, who killed South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993, has unleashed a wave of emotion in the still deeply divided country. Walus, 69, a Polish national who emigrated to South Africa in 1981, was granted parole...
UN Seeks $1.72 Billion Next Year to Aid Venezuelan Migrants, Refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now scattered...
Russia's Lavrov Accuses NATO of Fanning Tensions in South China Sea
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused NATO of whipping up tensions near China in a way that posed risks for Russia. "The South China Sea is now becoming one of those regions where NATO is not averse, as they once did in Ukraine, to escalating tensions," Lavrov told a news conference.
Stowaways on Tanker From Nigeria Set for Deportation From Spain
LAS PALMAS (Reuters) -Two of three stowaways who were rescued in Spain's Canary Islands after enduring 11 days on the rudder of a fuel tanker from Nigeria have been returned to the ship with the aim of deporting them. The third person, who suffered hypothermia and dehydration during the voyage,...
Nature Needs $384 Billion Annually by 2025, U.N. Says
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investments into protecting and better managing the world's ecosystems need to reach $384 billion a year by 2025, more than double their current levels, to guard against the threats of climate change and loss of natural resources, the U.N.'s environment watchdog said on Thursday. The calculation...
Finland Buys More Arms From United States as It Boosts Defences
HELSINKI (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a second significant arms sale to Finland within a month, helping Russia's Nordic neighbour in its bid to strengthen its defences due to the war in Ukraine, Finland and the United States said. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Finland's government...
