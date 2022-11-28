Read full article on original website
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
February 2023 Options Now Available For The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)
Investors in The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 78 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XLI options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $25.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from continued execution...
Interesting FXI Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in iShares Trust - iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FXI options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Mexican president meets with CEOs of Mondelez and Bimbo
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a tweet on Tuesday he met with the CEOs of U.S. snack company Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O and Mexican breakmaker Grupo Bimbo BIMBOA.MX. He added that Mondelez would pay more than 6 billion pesos ($312.04 million)...
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/01/2022: DG,VSCO,WBEV
Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.3%. In company news, Dollar General (DG) fell 8.4% after the discount retailer missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings...
SHOO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.70, changing hands as high as $35.00 per share. Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
Suncor Energy (SU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Suncor Energy Inc (TSX: SU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.63, changing hands as low as $43.10 per share. Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
EBAY January 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EBAY options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GLDM
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust ETF (Symbol: GLDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.73, changing hands as high as $35.81 per share. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2022: CMPX,MRK,AZYO,NTLA,ONCY
Healthcare stocks were edging higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.4%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.4% in late trade. In company news, Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) jumped out to a more than...
What's Happening With Activision Blizzard Stock?
Activision Blizzard stock (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported its Q3 results in the second week of November, with revenue and earnings falling above the street expectations. Activision Blizzard’s revenue of $1.8 billion reflected a 14% y-o-y decline on a GAAP basis, while its net bookings of $1.8 billion were down 3% y-o-y. This can be attributed to a decline in monthly active users (MAUs) for both Activision and King segments. The gaming industry is witnessing a slowdown in user engagement after robust growth during the pandemic. For perspective, Activision Blizzard’s total average MAUs rose 15% to 401 million in 2021, compared to 349 million in 2019, before the pandemic. This metric has now fallen to 368 million as of September 2022.
Essent Group (ESNT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.24, changing hands as high as $40.59 per share. Essent Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KR, EFX, ISRG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 39,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
