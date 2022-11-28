Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.

Thamel reported that the Gamecocks pushed to retain Satterfield , but ultimately he decided to move up north to the Big Ten. Satterfield dealt with a lot of criticism throughout the season for his play calling but silenced critics in the past two weeks.

Sources close to the situation confirm the move.

The Gamecocks scored a combined 94 points against top-ten opponents, looking like a completely different offense. Quarterback Spencer Rattler gained new life and recaptured some of his former magic .

Beamer gave Satterfield a game ball after the UT win, crediting him with a complete four-quarter effort. It was a great moment for someone who has faced adversity but pushed through, setting a fantastic example for his players.

Rhule and company are seeking to restore Nebraska to former heights, as the Cornhuskers boast one of the most historic programs in college football. They have been through some down seasons and must figure things out to appease that fan base.

