ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zJ86_0jPuFXNJ00

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is assembling a staff in Lincoln, and he has taken offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield from South Carolina, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported that the Gamecocks pushed to retain Satterfield , but ultimately he decided to move up north to the Big Ten. Satterfield dealt with a lot of criticism throughout the season for his play calling but silenced critics in the past two weeks.

Sources close to the situation confirm the move.

The Gamecocks scored a combined 94 points against top-ten opponents, looking like a completely different offense. Quarterback Spencer Rattler gained new life and recaptured some of his former magic .

Beamer gave Satterfield a game ball after the UT win, crediting him with a complete four-quarter effort. It was a great moment for someone who has faced adversity but pushed through, setting a fantastic example for his players.

Rhule and company are seeking to restore Nebraska to former heights, as the Cornhuskers boast one of the most historic programs in college football. They have been through some down seasons and must figure things out to appease that fan base.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
KSN News

Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. […]
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces first six members of assistant coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first six assistants for new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule were announced on Thursday by Nebraska. The group is headlined by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, and also includes E.J. Barthel, running backs; Corey Campbell, head football strength and conditioning; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
786
Followers
487
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy