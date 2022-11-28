Cyber Monday iPad deals: Cheap iPads starting at $269

Our guide on the best Cyber Monday Apple deals of 2022 is packed full of can’t-miss sales. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to save on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods or a laptop like the MacBook Air. You’ll find deep discounts on practically anything and everything that Apple makes. But here, we’re going to focus solely on Cyber Monday iPad deals.

Prices start at just $269 for the 10.2-inch iPad, matching the lowest price ever for any iPad. But the newer and more powerful models are also on sale, and we’ll show you all the top deals you can get today.

Featured deals in this article:

Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2022: Cheap iPad deals

The #1 iPad deal of Cyber Monday is definitely the 10.2-inch iPad. It normally starts at $329, which is an absolute steal. This model features a stunning display, Apple’s signature design, and all the iPadOS features you love.

While it’s true that $329 is a great price, you’ll pay much less than that today.

Hurry, and you can pick one up starting at $269 for the 64GB iPad 10.2-inch. Upgrade to a 256GB iPad, and you’ll pay just $419 instead of $479.

If Wi-Fi won’t cut it and you need connectivity on the go, there are more deals for you to check out. The iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular is also on sale, with prices starting at $399 for the 64GB model.

Finally, the brand-new iPad 10th-Generation that Apple just released last month has been discounted for the first time ever!

Cyber Monday iPad Air deals & iPad mini sales

Apple’s iPad Air is the second-most popular model out there with our readers, behind the entry-level iPad. And there are some impressive iPad Air deals from Cyber Monday 2022. Prices start at just $519 for the iPad Air 64GB in any color!

That’s for the Wi-Fi version, which normally costs $599. Also, you can get the iPad Air 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular for $669 instead of $749. You’ll save $80 on either model.

The iPad Air 256GB model with Wi-Fi only is also on sale with deep discounts. Prices start at $669, down from $749. Again, you’ll save $80 if you get one during this Cyber Monday sale.

On top of that, there’s an excellent deal on the newest iPad mini.

This delightfully compact model normally starts at $499. That also happens to be what you’ll pay if you buy one right now at an Apple store. But if you take advantage of this deal, you’ll save $100 and pay just $399. That’s a new all-time low price!

iPad Pro deals

Last and definitely not least, Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad Pro is on sale for Cyber Monday with discounts of up to $200 off. Both sizes of Apple’s iPad Pro tablet are on sale right now. That includes the iPad Pro 11-Inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-Inch.

The 12.9-inch version is obviously the more expensive iPad, so you’ll find deeper discounts on that model. But the 11-inch model is also on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in a very long time.

Other Cyber Monday deals on Apple devices

The iPad obviously isn’t the only popular Apple device that’s on sale for Cyber Monday this year. Here are some other deals to check out:

More Cyber Monday 2022 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are fantastic. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2022, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year like Nest Thermostats, Beats headphones, Microsoft 365, DNA tests, Google devices, and more. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. There are also deals under $50 that will make you happy.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.