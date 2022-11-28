Read full article on original website
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
For the past nine years, Deborah and Dave Mennicucci have been spreading holiday cheer while also raising money for the Beach Food Pantry by lighting up their yard at 206 Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills. And this year, the Mennicuccis hope to beat last year’s donations that totaled $4,833 and 1,108 pounds of food.
At Songwriters in the Round, music and storytelling take center stage
Being at the Songwriters in the Round at Hi Vibe Holistics Co-Op in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, Nov. 27 felt like a trip back in time. In the not-too-distant past, the room where people gathered to hear local musicians and composers Ruth Wyand, Ben Saltzman, Craig Honeycutt and Matt Maguire perform was known as The Pit, a legendary music venue on the Outer Banks.
Elizabeth City State University Choir production of Amahl and the Night Visitors
December 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. The Don and Catharine Bryan Cultural Series will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Saint Andrews by the Sea Episcopal Church in Nags Head, NC, at 4:00 PM performed by the Elizabeth City State University Choir under the direction of Dr. Walter R. Swan. The program is FREE and open to the public. In addition to the short opera, the choir will sing a selection of Christmas music with invited audience participation.
Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund gets closer to $25,000 goal, but help is needed to reach this milestone
The Island Free Press (IFP) is pleased to announce that the Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, was a huge success in its inaugural year. The scholarship fund is close to its first goal of $25,000, but it needs the community’s help to reach...
Susan Hope Eisel of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Susan Hope Eisel, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Born in Allegheny, PA on August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Hope and Paul Joseph Roeschenthaler. Susan earned her bachelor’s degree and spent her career as...
Lynette Ballance Waller of Ocracoke, November 28
Lynette Ballance Waller, 67, of Ocracoke, NC died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, NC. Born in Portsmouth, VA on July 11, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Amber Hardison and Elisha Everett Ballance. Lynette earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Campbell...
Kizen Alexander Saunders, November 27
Kizen Alexander Saunders life started on April 16, 1989. He passed on November 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC. What can I say? He loved his fellow Aries people! He graduated Manteo High School and he loved his family. We all know that to experience Kizen’s presence was to experience music...
Teresa Ruth Hawley of Kitty Hawk, November 30
Teresa Ruth Hawley, 92, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Teresa was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 3, 1930, the youngest of four children, to Emil and Florence Moore. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and attended Trinity College in Burlington. Teresa married Fred W. Hawley on February 13, 1954 in Winooski, VT.
Water leak in Buxton repaired, but customers advised to boil water
Dare County has just reported that as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, repairs have been completed on a water leak that occurred between Conner’s Supermarket and the north end of Buxton on Hatteras Island. The impacted area of the water system will be flushed and returned to normal operation.
Manteo High hoops teams open season with strong starts
Both Manteo High women’s and men’s teams won their opening games of the basketball season. On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the women defeated visiting Gates County, winning 50-14. Seniors Kyla Mallory and Erika Bailey led their team in scoring with 16 and 13 points each. The women followed that victory with an impressive road win over Cape Hatteras on Wednesday, Nov. 30 by a score of 58-33. The team takes the court again on Dec. 6 at Gates County.
Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel on Thursday, Dec. 1 approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 30, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
