The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel on Thursday, Dec. 1 approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 30, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.

HATTERAS, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO