Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2022

Cyber Monday deals are here and that means it's a great time to grab an air fryer. They're one of the most popular kitchen devices, as they let you fry up food using much less oil than a deep fryer.

As such, these countertop convection ovens are at the top of everyone’s wish list, and if you can save some money on the purchase, then that’s all the better. One of the best deals we've seen so far is for the Ninja Foodi XL 2-Basket Air Fryer, which is now just $129 at Best Buy , which is nearly half off its regular price.

However, before you go jumping at a ‘lowest price ever’ deal, know that the best air fryer will vary from person to person. Depending on your circumstances and preferences, the most appropriate design will differ.

To help you navigate the sales this Cyber Monday, we've rounded up the best air fryer deals. We've also listed several things to consider before making your purchase, to help you understand what you’re getting from an air fryer as well as what to look for.

Black Friday air fryer deals

Ninja Foodi XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249 now $129 @ Best Buy

Instant Pot 8 qt. Black Pro Crisp Air Fryer: was $249 now $169 @ Home Depot

WETIE Air Fryer (4-qt): was $58 now $49 @ Walmart

This handy air fryer may look small, but with 1400W power, it can handle all of your cooking needs. And if you're looking for a great bargain, this is a great offer. This air fryer has 5-in-1 functions,dual knob controls, and an easy-to-clean basket. If you're after a no-fuss, basic air fryer, this is a deal worth snapping up.

TaoTronics 8-in-1 Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $49 @ Best Buy

Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer with Reheat & Dehydrate: was $79 now $69 @ Walmart

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4QT Air Fryer Oven: was $129 now $62 @ Amazon

Bella Pro Series 8qt Digital Air Fryer: was $129 now $54 @ Best Buy

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Air Fryer: was $149 now $99 @ Home Depot

PowerXL - 10qt Digital Hot Air Fryer: was $189 now $129 @ Best Buy

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven: was $199 now $149 @ The Home Depot

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Ninja DT201 Foodi Convection Toaster Oven: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer Dual Blaze 6.8-Quart: was $179 now $124

Offering a generous 6.8 quart with 6 preset modes, this COSORI air fryer can cook family-size portions of chicken, steak, seafood and more right every time. Use the free Vesync app to monitor and control the cooking process remotely, or use Alexa and Google Assistant.



Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Things to consider before buying an air fryer

If you're new to the world of air fryers, then you need to consider a few things. Capacity is one of the main areas; compact units are handy but can't always serve a family. And you may want to check out the cleaning and care regimes of such air fryers, as well as how much space an air fryer will take up.

But do bear in mind that air fryers are very handy for cooking quick, small dishes. Check our our guide on air fryer vs oven for more information.