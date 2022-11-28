Read full article on original website
‘Lodged in my brain for the rest of my life:’ Woman shot in the head at school football game in Lumberton shares story
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) – Two weeks ago a woman was enjoying a football game with her husband at Lumberton High School, when her life changed in an instant. They were watching their son’s team play in the middle school championship game. In a moment, 41-year-old Jessica Kemp found...
Silver Alert canceled for Cumberland County man, located and safe
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) – A Silver Alert in Cumberland County was canceled for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston. He has been reported to have been located and is safe.
Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy...
Community members react to issues within Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County deputy is suspended without pay at the request of the interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Aaron Herring is suspended from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office until December 5. That’s when Jody Greene is set to take office again after winning the election earlier this month.
New domestic violence-related rules take effect in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Sections of two laws regarding domestic violence take effect today, Dec. 1, in North Carolina. One requires DNA samples to be collected for more offenses, and the other gives judges the ability to extend a domestic violence protective order in certain circumstances. Session Law 2022-50...
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on 302 Horn Road in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday the two people found in the home were Heather Grant and...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released documentation stating that Chief Deputy Aaron Herring has been suspended without pay until Dec. 5. Per the release, the suspension was filed on Nov. 22 after being requested by Interim Sheriff William Rogers. This story will...
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found dead in a ditch in a neighborhood in southern North Carolina, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.
New Hanover County Planning Board to consider four rezonings for housing and mixed-use developments
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Planning Board is set to consider four rezoning requests for housing and mixed-use developments at its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. On 4.65 acres at 6634 Carolina Beach Road, developers are looking for rezoning approval to build a four-story 78-unit development...
Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man accused of threatening people with a gun. “Tuesday, November 29, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. WPD units responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. Officers quickly located and detained the suspect who was reported to have been threatening people with a gun,” said the WPD in a release.
Saint Pauls man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Austin Ryan Jackson after police found drugs and firearms in his car during a vehicle stop at the 15000 block of Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “Pursuant to the vehicle stop, amounts...
