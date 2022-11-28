ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New domestic violence-related rules take effect in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Sections of two laws regarding domestic violence take effect today, Dec. 1, in North Carolina. One requires DNA samples to be collected for more offenses, and the other gives judges the ability to extend a domestic violence protective order in certain circumstances. Session Law 2022-50...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released documentation stating that Chief Deputy Aaron Herring has been suspended without pay until Dec. 5. Per the release, the suspension was filed on Nov. 22 after being requested by Interim Sheriff William Rogers. This story will...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man accused of threatening people with a gun. “Tuesday, November 29, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. WPD units responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. Officers quickly located and detained the suspect who was reported to have been threatening people with a gun,” said the WPD in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC

