WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man accused of threatening people with a gun. “Tuesday, November 29, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. WPD units responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. Officers quickly located and detained the suspect who was reported to have been threatening people with a gun,” said the WPD in a release.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO