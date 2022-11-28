Read full article on original website
Maine Native Amy Allen Nominated for Songwriter of the Year Grammy!
Finally, a reason to watch the Grammys. Amy Allen, who grew up in Windham and South Portland and went to Waynefleete was just nominated in a new category for the Grammys - songwriter of the year. I will be plopped in front of the TV rooting for this incredible talent on February 5 on CBS.
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Longfellow Hotel to Open in Portland, Maine Summer 2023
Maine-based, family-owned hospitality group Uncommon Hospitality announce their newest project, The Longfellow Hotel, designed in partnership with New York-based design firm Post Company. Opening in Summer 2023, The Longfellow will be Post Company’s first hotel in Maine delivering a distinctive design and new wellness offering to the city of Portland. The property will be the first independent full-service hotel to open in Portland in 20 years and is the namesake of famed Portland poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
newscentermaine.com
Meet Daniel, a celebrity feline who lives at a South Portland hardware shop
Shoppers True Value Hardware is a family-owned store that has been around for more than 50 years. One of its newest employees is a cat named Daniel.
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom. Yes, there are zoos all over New...
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
Santa, Skating, Parade of Lights: Freeport, Maine, 2022 Winter Celebration
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, the Christmas season is in full swing and there are so many places to go visit. No matter where you go you are sure to find the Christmas spirit with lights, Santa, decorations, and more. I remember traveling all around New...
mainebiz.biz
A real estate report touts proximity to a Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, but here's the caveat
Maine’s home values rose dramatically in the past five years. Now a new study by the real estate tracking firm ATTOM shows that a home’s proximity to certain grocery stores may have an effect on its value. On average over the past five years, homes in the same...
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?
One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine
I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
mainebiz.biz
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states
Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
WPFO
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
WMTW
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
