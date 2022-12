Your Weekly Horoscopes - November 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Happy post-Thanksgiving week! This week we are featuring your power color along with your horoscope. Check out what's in store for your sign below and find out how your week scores:

ARIES – YOUR POWER COLOR IS RED. LIGHT THE FIRE WITHIN. (YOUR WEEK IS A 9.0)

TAURUS – YOUR POWER COLOR IS GREEN. UNIQUE AND BRILLIANT. (YOUR WEEK IS A 8.6)

GEMINI – YOUR POWER COLOR IS SILVER. YOU ARE BEJEWELED. (YOUR WEEK IS A 7.7)

CANCER – YOUR POWER COLOR IS ORANGE. GET IN THAT VITAMIN C. (YOUR WEEK IS A 8.8)

LEO – YOUR POWER COLOR IS YELLOW. LET THAT LIGHT IN. (YOUR WEEK IS A 6.5)

VIRGO – YOUR POWER COLOR IS BROWN. BE ONE WITH NATURE. (YOUR WEEK IS 6.9)

LIBRA – YOUR POWER COLOR IS PINK. THROW ON THAT LIPSTICK ON YOUR WAY OUT THE DOOR. (YOUR WEEK IS 7.8)

SCORPIO – YOUR POWER COLOR IS BLACK. STRONG AND SEXY. (YOUR WEEK IS 9.0)

SAGITTARIUS – YOUR POWER COLOR IS PURPLE. THE PEACEMAKER. (YOUR WEEK IS A 7.6)

CAPRICORN – YOUR POWER COLOR IS GREY. GOES WITH ANYONE AND ANYTHING. (YOUR WEEK IS A 8.9)

AQUARIUS – YOUR POWER COLOR IS BLUE. EASY GOING LIKE THE WAVES. (YOUR WEEK IS A 7.5)

PISCES – YOUR POWER COLOR IS LIGHT GREEN. SOFT AND SUBTLE YET POWERFUL. (YOUR WEEK IS A .9.8)