Outcold Fella
3d ago
On tha real doe when B.G. does gets released from prison if he go holla at Birdman he's gonna collect his ends 💰 then go continue on doin him Independent I hope that we can have a "Hot Boys Reunion"💯
Reply
28
delmont scott
3d ago
I can see birdman rubbing his hands when b.g ask to crash at his mansion...50 on the dresser, 30 in ya pockets wen I'm finished playboy...🤣🤣🤣
Reply
24
Robert West
3d ago
B.G. needs to stay out of trouble. He originally was sentenced to 14 years just for illegally having a gun and witness tampering. The witness tampering was probably made up. Dude got shafted, IMO. Anyone else would have received 5 years.With the income some of these cats have, I don't know why they still want to run with the wrong crowd.
Reply
7
Comments / 95