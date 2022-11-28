One of Kentucky’s most “Christmassy” towns is getting even brighter this year as London welcomes a synchronized drone light show to be held downtown on Friday, December 16. A total of 160 programmed drones will take to the sky at 8 p.m. for Lights Over London, a Christmas drone show presented by City of London Tourism, UAVs operating in harmony to display 3D imagery, animations, lighting and other features. Sky Elements Drones from Ft. Worth, Texas will launch the drone show from the former Marymount Hospital hill above Town Center Park. Though Town Center will be the prime viewing area, most locations in town west of Main Street will be a great spot to see the light display since the show will face west. Most downtown parking areas on the west side of Main Street will be great for viewing the show. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on December 16th at Town Center Park. Live music, Christmas carols, and other entertainment will take place at Town Center before and after the drone show. Lights Over London is a perfect companion to Lights Around London, a driving tour of homes and businesses in and around London decorated for Christmas that runs through December. For complete info about the holidays in London check out www.visitlondonky.com/christmas.

LONDON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO