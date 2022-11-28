Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Local Nonprofit Announces MNPS "Teacherpreneur" CohortAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area
Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar, who most...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native stars in Dolly Parton Christmas movie, a stepping stone in his acting career
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joseph Yang followed his dream to become an actor and performer, landing him a role in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Mountain Magic Christmas.”. In the movie, Yang plays a side character named Woody, but he has landed lead roles in other movies...
rewind943.com
Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!
Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
wpln.org
What an elusive island on the Cumberland tells us about Nashville’s first big business — buying and selling enslaved people
In the Cumberland River, near Old Hickory, there’s an elusive island. Hill’s Island is 20 acres of uncharted land, filled with a pawpaw grove, dotted with tall red maples and hackberries, and inhabited by the occasional deer or raccoon. You wouldn’t know by looking at it today, but...
belmont.edu
Sophomore Commercial Music Major Ester Oaki-Tetteh Chosen to Study at Apple Creative Studios Nashville
In September, sophomore commercial music major Ester Okai-Tetteh joined fellow creatives from the Nashville Music Maker Cohort of Apple Creative Studios in the Roots Theater at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) to showcase their projects to family and invited friends. NMAAM partnered with Apple to sponsor fifteen...
Tennessee Tribune
Black Woman-Owned Suite Twelve25 is Newest Urban Hangout With Great Food Variety
NASHVILLE, TN — At Suite Twelve25, you will find an urban hang-suite and bistro serving vegan and non-vegan fare to satisfy your taste buds. You will enjoy an unmatched eclectic vibe immersed in opulence. The restaurant in East Nashville opened in February with one goal in mind: to provide...
How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony
NASCAR Champions week is here and the 2022 NASCAR Awards are just around the corner. The show will not be... The post How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony appeared first on Outsider.
belmont.edu
Belmont University Set to Host Slate of Free Christmas Events
Belmont University will celebrate the holiday season with the annual tradition of the holiday spectacular, “Christmas at Belmont” and several other holiday performances that are open to the public and free of charge. The lineup of concerts will kick off on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
cohaitungchi.com
Nashville Bucket List: 30 Fun Things to do Downtown & Beyond
What comes to mind when you hear the city of Nashville? That’s right, country music! Many famous musicians and top artists have been Tennessee born and jump-started their musical careers here, which is why the city is also aptly known as Music City. But that is not all the...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville
If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
luxury-houses.net
This $3,849,948 Contemporary Home will Take Your Breath Away at Every Step with Elegent Design and Luxury Finishes in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville is a masterpiece of contemporary design & Cons by P. Shea and construction by Province Builders LLC, now available for sale. This home located at 4612 Belmont Park Ter, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,484 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Goins – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 615-243-8286) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee
Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.
wgnsradio.com
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
