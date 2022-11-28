Portland men's basketball pushes blue bloods

In Phil Knight event, University of Portland hangs with elite competition three times.

During the Thanksgiving weekend, some pretty good college basketball programs were in Portland that brought a bunch of compelling basketball.

However, it wasn't only blue bloods that made a big impression during the PK85 extravaganza. A purple program from right here raised its profile over three games.

The Portland Pilots only won one of their three games during the Phil Knight Invitational — a double-digit win over Villanova — but they hung right with two other elite programs in losses to then-top-ranked North Carolina and then 12th-ranked Michigan State. After his Spartans escaped with a one-point win over the Pilots on Sunday at the Chiles Center, Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo strongly suggested that Portland basketball fans get behind Shantay Legans' lads.

"Really impressed with Portland," Izzo said. "They play hard. They play well. They're well-coached. They do a lot of good things. They can shoot the ball. They're fun to watch, (but) not from the bench."

The Pilots made Izzo and his team squirm, first by building a 42-34 halftime lead and later by storming from 12 points back at the under-four timeout to within a close-range miss at the buzzer of another resume-building win.

Portland got one of those victories on Friday, controlling its game against Villanova and winning 83-71. On Thanksgiving Day, the Pilots hung with North Carolina into the final half-minute.

Those games weren't flukes. As Legans noted, he's got good basketball players who play the right way and have done it at a high level for a while. The coach also noted that the 77 points the Pilots scored against Michigan State were their fewest over the three PKI games.

Over three tournament games, Tyler Robertson averaged 14.7 points, eight assists and almost five rebounds. Moses Wood averaged 14.7 points and was especially effective against Villanova when he scored 16 on 5-of-6 shooting, grabbed six boards and made a series of critical defensive plays.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic from the weekend for Portland: the Pilots had assists on 53 of 84 baskets (63%). As Izzo observed, the Pilots do the little things right.

Alden Applewhite, a transfer from Mississippi State who had 16 points and two big steals against Michigan State, said the weekend helped the Pilots jell. Noting that his team executed consistently over the three games, Applewhite described the Phil Knight Invitational as a turning point for Portland.

Time will tell, of course. Portland played the tournament without guard Mike Meadows, who is expected back soon from a hamstring injury. The Pilots also played the Michigan State game for fifth place in the Phil Knight Invitational men's bracket as the visiting team in their home gym. Sure, they had solid support. But the Spartans, making a rare appearance in the Pacific Northwest, had just as many fans, if not more, at Chiles Center on Sunday afternoon.

Robertson noted that during warmups, it almost felt like a Michigan State home game with so many Spartans fans around. But he loved the energy Pilots fans brought — especially during Portland's 8-0 burst in the final minute that gave the Pilots a shot at victory.

"Fun environment to play in front of," Robertson said. "We'd love that every single home game that we play. And it just makes it more fun for us players to play. You can get into it with the crowd. They give you a little boost of energy."

Izzo was almost pleading with fans to support this Pilots team.

"I feel sorry for the coach because you can't win games by yourself," Izzo said. "That place needed to be packed for this kind of game."

"I really was impressed. I think they're very well-coached. Like our team, I think they played with some toughness. In fact, some skinny guys that they had, they played pretty tough. And that was impressive."

Legans, who noted he'd watched Izzo coach big games as a teenager, said he appreciates the kind words and the plea for fan support from the Michigan State coach.

"I think we have a really good and fun team — a fun brand of basketball," Legans said about fan support for the Pilots. "We got to keep winning. We got to keep doing the right stuff. It'll come. I think they'll start seeing that we have good players, a good product."

The Pilots are home four times over the next two weeks, albeit against lower-division opponents. They play at Oregon on Dec. 17 before opening West Coast Conference play on Dec. 29, hosting Loyola Marymount.

• Oregon scored an uplifting win on Sunday, beating Villanova 74-67 for seventh place in the Phil Knight Invitational bracket. Watching the Ducks and Wildcats duel in a mostly-empty Chiles Center was strange, but these are two teams down significant talent right now. Oregon suited up six scholarship players and won because the two most experienced, Will Richardson (19 points, eight assists) and Quincy Guerrier (21 points, eight rebounds), led the way.

"Will's done a tremendous job these last two games," Oregon coach Dana Altman said Sunday. "If he wouldn't have led us and he wouldn't have kept talking to the guys, I'm not sure we would have showed up."

The Ducks are a shell of what we thought they'd be. They had six scholarship players available on Sunday. That Richardson and Guerrier were two of them certainly helped. Altman said after Sunday's game that he hopes N'Faly Dante (concussion protocol) and perhaps guard Brennan Rigsby will be available this week. He said guards Jermaine Cousinard and Keeshawn Barthelemy and forward Nate Bittle — all significant players — have longer timetables. Bittle was in a walking boot Sunday after aggravating a problem that cost him practice time over the summer.

And practice time is the challenging part of the injury troubles, Altman noted, because of limited participants and the fear of suffering more injuries.

"We're not making the progress we need to in practice," Altman said. "I think our deficiencies right now, with time, we can get worked out if we can get everybody to practice."

• After lopsided losses to No. 6 Gonzaga and West Virginia, Portland State picked up its second win in eight days over Oregon State on Sunday. The Vikings and Beavers have dramatically revamped rosters this season, but PSU's advantage is that most of the new Vikings have Division I experience.

• Purdue and Connecticut men's hoops leave Portland as champions, along with the UConn and North Carolina women's squads. The No. 24 Boilermakers handled Duke 75-56 for the PK Legacy title, while the UConn men similarly took care of Iowa State 71-53 for the PK Invitational crown. The Huskies women withstood a tough Iowa squad 86-79 for the PK Legacy title, while the UNC women did the same against Iowa State in a 73-64 victory.

{loadposition sub-article-02}