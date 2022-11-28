This Argentinian restaurant is small—with the exception of its portions. The meat parrillada comes with two tender skirt steaks, two perfectly grilled short ribs, two chorrizos, two morcillas, two juicy chicken thighs, and could easily feed four. The creamy asparagus and mushroom risotto entree can be shared between two. And the apple pie—which is more like a delicious pastry covered in sweet caramelized apples—is the size of an entire dinner plate. The dining room looks like a Buenos Aires bistro—but the best seats here are outside on a tiny deck elevated about a foot off the ground. Sit there and you might feel like royalty as you watch everyone else eat at normal height. They also have the earliest weekday happy hour in the Grove, which goes from 3pm-6pm. So next time you’re in the mood to eat really great meat with a few friends, go to Loretta & the Butcher, sit on their outdoor deck, and practice your queen’s wave on passersby.

1 DAY AGO