Liva
It might be located inside Chicago Winery, but you can still have a great time at Liva even if you don't care about wine. Liva’s perfectly cooked pastas are delicious, like pillowy ricotta ravioli or lamb tagliatelle with rich squash sugo. Their small plates are also great, like the smoky grilled shrimp, or the duck breast with porcini brodo. And if you are into wine, the knowledgeable staff is happy to talk about varietals and the ideal pairings for each dish. The spacious dining room is bright and good for a casual group dinner while still being nice enough for date night. But if you want some alone time with a bowl of pasta at the bar, that works too.
Udupi Palace
If there’s one thing to get at Udupi Palace, it’s the paper masala dosa. The crispy, thin South Indian dish is about 3 feet long and shaped like a tube, so it’s easy to crack off a couple of pieces and share. It comes stuffed with potato masala that you can scoop up and dip into things like coconut chutney, sambar, and milk curd. This is the perfect spot to grab a quick lunch in Little India, which is when the dining room usually fills up, but you could also stop by for a casual weeknight dinner.
Minca
Minca’s cramped dining room is situated around an open kitchen, hot steam constantly flowing through the space. It’s the kind of place to go alone when you need to be soothed or when you want to impress a date without looking like you’re trying too hard. We love that you can get a bowl made with half pork and half chicken broth, and the tsukemen here is particularly great. The daikon salad, a mountain of shredded radish drenched in sesame sauce, is one of our favorite ways to eat that particular vegetable.
Hav & Mar
Hav & Mar is a seafood restaurant in Chelsea from Marcus Samuelsson. The name reflects Samuelsson's Ethiopian and Swedish roots ("hav" means ocean in Swedish, while "mar" means honey in Amharic), and the inventive menu pulls from both countries with a range of other influences. For a handy tutorial on what to expect, start your meal with the “Swediopian.” You’ll get a buttery piece of berbere-cured salmon topped with a tangy mustard seed caviar and sour buckthorn. Sometimes, the menu will stray from Sweden and Ethiopia altogether and give you something like a waffle with rock shrimp and uni butter. No matter what they do with the loose theme, eating here is exciting. It’s also a pleasant space. They do an upscale urban seaside thing, with an industrial dining room that has minimalist wood paneling and colorful patchwork mermaids on the walls. Come with a group—there’s plenty of room—or bring a date when you want to surprise someone with something completely different.
Red Light Chicken
Red Light Chicken is a tiny Lincoln Park takeout spot with only three things on the menu (chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and fries) and no place to sit. But they do have a small outdoor standing table with heat lamps. The fried chicken sandwich is why we come here. It’s satisfyingly crispy, gets some spiciness and sweetness from their hot honey sauce, and comes with a fluffy potato bun that soaks up the juices. Grab some truffle fries too.
Lady M Confections
We’re incapable of walking by a Lady M without stopping in. Even if we manage to take a few steps past the entrance, we eventually turn around and give in to the gravitational pull of this dessert shop. Yes, they have “regular” cakes like a vanilla-chocolate one that looks like a checkerboard when you cut it open. But the mille crêpe cakes are the real draw. They’re made with 20 super thin crêpes stacked on top of each other with pastry cream spread between each one. We prefer the OG signature version, but there are a bunch of other flavors like green tea and butter pecan. There’s nowhere to sit at this Rock Center location, so you might as well get a whole cake to go. It’s straight-up mean to eat a slice in front of someone without having one for them.
Karazishi Botan
Karazishi Botan is the kind of ramen shop you want to have in your neighborhood. There’s lots of counter seating, a few indoor tables, and a spacious heated backyard that’s one of the most pleasant places to slurp noodles in Brooklyn. Opened by the former ramen master at Ippudo, this place also serves some of the more inventive bowls of ramen in New York. The signature Pan Head, made with a pork and miso broth and straightforward toppings like chashu and bamboo, is assertively salty in the best way. Other options change often, but we recently had a chicken-based ramen that came with a scoop of mashed potatoes and a shot glass of lemon juice on the side. It was a wild ride.
Minnow
It’s pretty much impossible not to be charmed by Minnow, a laid-back spot overlooking Clapham Common. If you sit on the pavement terrace, there are chic blankets for chilly days or evenings, and inside it’s all wicker chairs, foliage winding up the walls, and vintage glass bottles with tasteful sprigs on each table. The perfect backdrop for a mid-morning catch-up over eggs, or a cosy date night over dependable European dishes like bavette or crispy pan-fried fish. For a more intimate situation, book the exposed brick alcove at the back or the small, moody booth downstairs.
Naro
Naro, located right next to the rink at Rockefeller Center, is from the team behind Atoboy and Atomix. While it isn’t quite as exciting as those two places, you’ll have a very pleasant meal with impressive-looking dishes here. If you eat in the main dining room—which looks like a space station movie set from the 1970s—your only option is one of two eight-course $195 tasting menus. The vegetarian one has more aggressive flavors throughout, but we prefer the omnivore menu, which includes a refreshing octopus dish with a kimchi brine granita and some fluke wrapped in crispy fried dough. For a more casual experience, head to the bar for à la carte small plates like a bowl of crispy rice made with a greatest-hits array of ingredients: A5 Wagyu, trout roe, and golden kaluga caviar.
21 Greenpoint
This second outpost of 21 Greenpoint is on the concourse at Rockefeller Center, and it has a bright space that feels part daytime cafe, part wine bar. Cocktails and a handful of wines are available, in addition to some perfectly fine dishes like a mortadella sandwich with parmesan cream, crab toast, and a wedge salad. Hot items (a burger and pastas, for example) will be added to the menu eventually. If you happen to see Bill Murray here, it’s not a random encounter—his son is the chef and owner of this place.
Random Access
This Thai spot comes from the people behind Korean restaurants Her Name Is Han and Little Mad, and it serves fun Thai and diner food mashups. You can get things like crab curry mac and cheese and Thai chili chicken and waffles, but we enjoy the simpler stuff here. Their beef noodle soup is a satisfying one-bowl meal with a generous amount of tender brisket, and they have a whole branzino that avoids being boring thanks to a mango-cashew salad on top. One note: While everything is super flavorful, it seems they purposefully omit spice. If you need some heat, ask for fresh chilies on the side.
Loretta & The Butcher
This Argentinian restaurant is small—with the exception of its portions. The meat parrillada comes with two tender skirt steaks, two perfectly grilled short ribs, two chorrizos, two morcillas, two juicy chicken thighs, and could easily feed four. The creamy asparagus and mushroom risotto entree can be shared between two. And the apple pie—which is more like a delicious pastry covered in sweet caramelized apples—is the size of an entire dinner plate. The dining room looks like a Buenos Aires bistro—but the best seats here are outside on a tiny deck elevated about a foot off the ground. Sit there and you might feel like royalty as you watch everyone else eat at normal height. They also have the earliest weekday happy hour in the Grove, which goes from 3pm-6pm. So next time you’re in the mood to eat really great meat with a few friends, go to Loretta & the Butcher, sit on their outdoor deck, and practice your queen’s wave on passersby.
Trinity
Trinity is a Clapham restaurant that’s split into two not entirely dissimilar spaces, serving British fine dining, MasterChef: The Professionals-style food. The downstairs, all Farrow & Ball vibes with duck green walls, is a pleasant enough sitting room that suits special occasions, if you’re into delicate plates that look like they should come with a Do Not Disturb sign. While the upstairs (which is more casual by virtue of high tables and stools) is the kind of place you’d take someone who was into horse riding and burrata. Slightly stiff chairs and atmosphere aside, Trinity has a tendency to deliver on flavour. The food ranges from pretty to pretty-bloody-delicious, and we once had a palm-sized, hand-raised short rib pie here that made us shed a single tear of joy. You’re probably better off heading upstairs first for a few sharing plates, before deciding if you want to go all in downstairs where four courses will likely put you back around £100.
Sergimmo Salumeria
This Midtown salumeria puts its many cured meats on display in the window to beckon people in. If you’re successfully lured inside, you’ll probably assume that something off the long menu of sandwiches is the way to go. But look around the shop for other specials written on stray sections of the chalkboard. This Italian deli serves spaghetti bolognese and slabs of lasagne that are so divine you’ll start praying directly to the salami hanging over your head. If you’re just making a quick stop for a sandwich, our go-to is the Campania (chicken cutlet, speck, mozzarella), and we never leave without a crispy cannoli. You can also make yourself a little cheese plate complete with your choice of cold cuts and various other antipasto. They’ve got wine on deck as well.
Abiko Curry
At this Korean-owned Japanese curry spot, there are three steps you need to follow. Step one: choose between rice, noodles, and creamy curry pasta. Then choose your spice level, and lastly, add toppings like meat, raw egg, and cheese. Whichever route you go, you’ll get a generous serving of rich, deeply spiced curry. Pair it with a fried cutlet or croquette, both of which are incredibly moist and have a crispy crust that’s perfect for dipping into the curry. This ultimate comfort food arrives at your table in under 10 minutes, and it tastes even better if you drop in on a rainy day.
Oori Bakeshop
Our first experience with Oori involved a turmeric lemon poppy seed sourdough loaf in the parking lot of an apartment building. That’s how you used to pick up your order from the pandemic pop-up. Oori has since transitioned to a small brick and mortar in Little River, but one thing hasn’t changed: they’re still making some of the most delicious baked goods in Miami. Options here range from sweet to savory. The black sesame cinnamon rolls, adzuki and dark chocolate shoku-bun, and phenomenal black sesame shortbread cookies are all great choices if you’re in a dessert mood. If you’re not looking for sugar, go for the charcoal everything rolls and what has to be Miami’s best shokupan. There’s some counter seating and picnic benches if you want to eat there, but this is also a great spot to place a to-go order and fill your freezer with enough bread to last until next year.
Empire Pizza
SF’s pizza scene has tangy sourdough pizzas topped with seasonal sweet potatoes and corn galore. Empire Pizza, a straightforward New York-style slice shop in SoMa, is a welcome change-up. The decor is a nostalgic nod to the East Coast—the walls are covered with photos of the New York skyline, subway station signs, and framed “Knicks Win It!” headlines. It’s just where you want to be while devouring snappy thin slices bigger than the average adult face. And you should get here for the square slice of pepperoni alone. If you’re shopping at Union Square or working in a high-rise nearby, Empire Pizza is an easy lunch destination to seek out.
Where To Eat In Streeterville
Unless you live or work in Streeterville, you might think of it simply as that place between Michigan Avenue and Navy Pier devoid of public transportation and full of hotels, wandering tourists, and hospitals. But there are still plenty of reasons to find your way over here, and you can always get great food. Here’s where to go.
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
