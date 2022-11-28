Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Edge Ice Center inviting the Grinch and Santa to an upcoming skating event
Owensboro's Edge Ice Center is inviting residents for a Christmas Whoville Skate this month. On Sunday, December 11 the Grinch and Santa Claus will be skating with patrons at the west side rink. The Whoville Skate event will take place from 4:30 to 7:00 P.M. The cost is $6.00 per...
14news.com
Remembrance tree placed in Henderson’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ display
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department for the third year has placed a Remembrance Tree in the Christmas in the Park display. According to a release, the Remembrance Tree is located in the gazebo. Citizens are invited to place a small, unbreakable ornament...
wevv.com
Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight
Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
daviessky.org
Free Community Night for Christmas at Panther Creek
Owensboro Health will be providing FREE admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Gather your family and head to Panther Creek Park to create a...
wevv.com
Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display. The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park. Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree...
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
hancockclarion.com
Mills family thankful for food and heating assistance program offered in Hancock County
Timothy & Debbie Mills and their daughter, Samantha, are a local family who have been blessed by the food and heating assistance programs offered in Hancock County. “They are a very sweet family,” Julie Newton, Volunteer Director of the Thrift Store & Food Pantry and Coordinator for Audubon Area Community Services said. “I met them when I first started with Audubon and through the Food Pantry about 6 years ago. They are so grateful of any assistance there is out there. They are just very welcoming and appreciative. They get to come through the Food Pantry monthly and are always appreciative of what they receive. We also have our yearly programs through my office for the heating assistance.”
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Saturday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things like...
kentuckymonthly.com
A Nightmare Before Christmas
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
What sugary secret is hiding in Atkinson Park?
Candy Canes are waiting to be found in Atkinson Park! Calling all children, the city of Henderson Parks & Recreation Department invites you to come search for the hidden canes... For free!
newsfromthestates.com
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
DAWSON SPRINGS — A long line of cars and trucks trails out of downtown, waiting to pick up bags carried by volunteers, cartons of eggs and more from a food pantry giveaway on a cold November morning. The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading...
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street
Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors called 911 to report a fire.
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
wevv.com
Dawson Springs School Attendance Rates are Down Due to Illnesses
Dawson Springs school attendance rates are down; multiple illnesses going around school. Attendance numbers are considerably low at Dawson Springs High School. The school has been bombarded with dozens of cases of RSV and the flu.
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
Central City fireman with a “servant’s heart” passes away
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of its members. Firefighters say John David “Monk” Rich of Central City passed away at his home Monday night. The fire department shared its condolences in a social media statement, saying the 63-year-old German born man loved his job […]
kingstonthisweek.com
Tree trimmer dies in tragic woodchipper accident outside of Christmas light show
A contractor in Kentucky doing tree work died in a horrible wood chipper accident near a Christmas light exhibit, police say. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The 46-year-old man was trimming trees at a home when he became tangled in a holiday...
wevv.com
Evansville Salvation Army matching 'Tip Tap' Red Kettle donations up to $5,000
There's a new push to encourage donors to give through the Evansville Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. The Salvation Army said Tuesday that any donation made through the organization's new "Tip Tap" digital platform at sites in Vanderburgh County and Warrick County will be matched, up to $5,000. The nonprofit...
whvoradio.com
Crofton Man Killed In Daviess County Wood Chipper Incident
A Crofton man was killed in a wood chipper incident in Daviess County Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Joseph Manire was doing tree work Monday at a home when he became tangled and fell partially into the wood chipper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
