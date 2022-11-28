Timothy & Debbie Mills and their daughter, Samantha, are a local family who have been blessed by the food and heating assistance programs offered in Hancock County. “They are a very sweet family,” Julie Newton, Volunteer Director of the Thrift Store & Food Pantry and Coordinator for Audubon Area Community Services said. “I met them when I first started with Audubon and through the Food Pantry about 6 years ago. They are so grateful of any assistance there is out there. They are just very welcoming and appreciative. They get to come through the Food Pantry monthly and are always appreciative of what they receive. We also have our yearly programs through my office for the heating assistance.”

HANCOCK COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO