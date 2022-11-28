ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

wevv.com

Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight

Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
daviessky.org

Free Community Night for Christmas at Panther Creek

Owensboro Health will be providing FREE admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Gather your family and head to Panther Creek Park to create a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display. The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park. Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree...
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause

One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Mills family thankful for food and heating assistance program offered in Hancock County

Timothy & Debbie Mills and their daughter, Samantha, are a local family who have been blessed by the food and heating assistance programs offered in Hancock County. “They are a very sweet family,” Julie Newton, Volunteer Director of the Thrift Store & Food Pantry and Coordinator for Audubon Area Community Services said. “I met them when I first started with Audubon and through the Food Pantry about 6 years ago. They are so grateful of any assistance there is out there. They are just very welcoming and appreciative. They get to come through the Food Pantry monthly and are always appreciative of what they receive. We also have our yearly programs through my office for the heating assistance.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

A Nightmare Before Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wevv.com

Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street

Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street. Firefighters were at a home on East Oregon Street early Thursday after neighbors called 911 to report a fire.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dawson Springs School Attendance Rates are Down Due to Illnesses

Dawson Springs school attendance rates are down; multiple illnesses going around school. Attendance numbers are considerably low at Dawson Springs High School. The school has been bombarded with dozens of cases of RSV and the flu.
WEHT/WTVW

Central City fireman with a “servant’s heart” passes away

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of its members. Firefighters say John David “Monk” Rich of Central City passed away at his home Monday night. The fire department shared its condolences in a social media statement, saying the 63-year-old German born man loved his job […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
whvoradio.com

Crofton Man Killed In Daviess County Wood Chipper Incident

A Crofton man was killed in a wood chipper incident in Daviess County Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Joseph Manire was doing tree work Monday at a home when he became tangled and fell partially into the wood chipper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather

Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY

