Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Agent Magazine
HAR: Holiday-season slowdown continues in Houston
New residential listings continued to trail last year’s numbers in the most recent Weekly Activity Snapshot from the Houston Association of REALTORS®. Realtors entered 1,343 properties into the Multiple Listing Service during the week ending Nov. 28, representing a 9.8% drop from the 1,489 properties entered the same week in 2021.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: December 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in December 2022. The holiday season is in full swing throughout the month of December, but there’s plenty more going on with the return of the Islamic Arts Festival, exciting sports events heading to town, and New Year’s on the horizon.
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Where to get your Mediterranean food fix in Houston
Here's where to get hummus, shawarma, gyros and more in the Bayou City.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
houston.org
Report: Houston 2nd Most Active Real Estate Market in the Nation Over Last Decade
Metro Houston ranks second in the U.S. when it comes to real estate activity across commercial and residential sectors over the last 10 years, a recent report from StorageCafe shows. Houston was the most active single-family residential market in the country while the New York City metro saw the highest...
papercitymag.com
Houston Gets Its Own Ultra Chic and Cute French Market — Your First Look Inside Montrose Collective’s Marcel Market
Amelie Monvoisin chic vision comes alive in Marcel Market in Houston's Montrose Collective. Montrose Collective continues its push to bring culturally creative shopping to Houston with the opening of the new Marcel Market. This utterly charming spot from France by way of Dallas manages to blend a clothing and apparel boutique, parfumerie and grocery store with all the elevated simplicity one would expect from a French market.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
PLANetizen
How To End Homelessness: The Houston Model
What is driving Houston’s unparalleled success among big U.S. cities at reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness? As Danielle McLean explains for Smart Cities Dive, “The greater Houston area saw a 53% decrease in its homeless population between 2011 and 2020. During that time, the homeless population in the city and county of Los Angeles grew by 84%, New York City by 52%, and Dallas by 26%.”
Houston Next Stop for Detroit-Style Pizzeria, Via 313
This Austin-based pizzeria could open in the summer of 2023.
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant The Warwick Offers a Posh Sunday Brunch in Galleria Area
In 2019, after 40 years, Houston’s on Westheimer closed without warning. Fast-forward to 2022, and The Warwick now operates in that location at 5888 Westheimer. Since opening, the restaurant has expanded its hours and added brunch, which is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Warwick is posh and...
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computer
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computers. Technology has advanced at the speed of light, reaching into the world's population within the last two decades and transforming lives to break the cycle of computer literacy in unimaginable ways. Local government officials are capitalizing on today's technology power to improve the lives of those who has never used a computer. Now the City of Houston has implemented a state-of-the-art technology pilot program by hiring tech experts to visit four of Houston's low-income historic neighborhoods, Acres Home, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Sunnyside, to teach citizens in those designated areas how to use computers. Comcast Texas and the SERJobs program partnered with the City of Houston Mayor's Office of 'Complete Communities' to kick off the program on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
tejanonation.net
Tejano Jingle Jam features Solido, Jay Perez, Stefani Montiel + more in Houston on Dec. 17
HOUSTON, TX — The inaugural Tejano Jingle Jam featuring Solido, Jay Perez, and more will take place at the legendary Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The biggest Tejano holiday concert will also feature performances from iconic band Tony Guerrero y La Sombra, Stefani Montiel,...
