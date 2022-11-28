(The Center Square) – State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United States' southern border with Mexico.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO