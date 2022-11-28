Read full article on original website
North Carolina charter schools show fifth-highest enrollment gains nationally
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's charter schools had the fifth-highest enrollment gains in the nation during the pandemic, according to new research from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. The November report shows charter school enrollment in North Carolina increased by 8,528 students between the 2019-20 and...
Oregon health experts: Get 2 shots of mpox vaccine amid rise in cases
Oregon health officials are urging people to stay vigilant and get two doses of the vaccine for mpox — formerly known as monkeypox or hMPXV — after a recent uptick in cases of the virus. "While the number of new mpox cases in Oregon has been on a...
Report finds most Louisiana kindergarteners reading below grade level: 'It is concerning'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Less than half of Louisiana's youngest learners are reading on grade level despite small gains for first, second and third graders, according to a new state report. Only 39.2% of kindergarten students who started school this fall met the literacy benchmarks, down from 41.5% last year.
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Illinois legislators and advocates push for resources to address fentanyl overdoses
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United States' southern border with Mexico.
Pillen names committee to study Nebraska school finance reform
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced a new committee that will study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform Committee includes state senators, school administrators, organizations representing school board members and several farm advocacy groups. In a statement, Pillen said the committee would look for...
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
New Jersey seeks private entity to take over veterans homes
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is looking a third-party partner to take over its problem-plagued veterans homes amid ongoing scrutiny from the federal government. On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy directed the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to begin soliciting proposals from private vendors with expertise in running long-term care facilities to take over the operations of the state's three veteran homes.
Prosecutors ask judge to toss lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
Three district attorneys named in Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit against the state's more than 170-year-old abortion ban have asked a Dane County judge to reject the lawsuit, alleging that Kaul does not have standing to bring the matter against the elected prosecutors. The separate responses were filed Wednesday...
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
Fees to be levied against New York licensed cryptocurrency businesses
(The Center Square) – Licensed cryptocurrency businesses in New York will have fees levied, the New York State Department of Financial Services said Thursday. The proposed rule would treat virtual currency companies the same way as other financial institutions in the state, with the fees allowing the department to hire the staff needed to monitor compliance, DFS Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris said in a statement.
Pennsylvania public schools adding racial, cultural bias rules for teachers
(The Center Square) – Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania. The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment.
Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program awarded County Innovation winner by MACo
ANNAPOLIS — This year’s rural County Innovation Award presented by the Maryland Association of Counties was awarded to the Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program for Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. MACo’s County Innovation Award was established to recognize superb and leading-edge county programs that improve overall...
Illinois releasing $20 Million in security funding grants for nonprofits
(The Center Square) – Grant money is being set aside to increase security for nonprofits in Illinois. “Houses of worship have been attacked with gun violence. There have been bomb threats to a variety of institutions,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, told The Center Square. “The volume and increasing commonality of hate crimes and hate attacks requires taking steps to keep people safe.”
Poll: Granite Staters worried about personal finances
(The Center Square) – With inflation still lingering at record highs, New Hampshire residents are increasingly worried about their personal financial outlook, according to a new poll. The University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found that 61% of those who responded believe their household is worse off financially...
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
Washington capital gains tax can move forward while Supreme Court weighs constitutionality
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Here's a list of upcoming Christmas and Holiday events this weekend
The holidays are jammed packed this season in the Victor Valley. Here's a list of what holiday festivities are happening in your neighborhood this weekend. The City of Adelanto’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Adelanto City Hall. There will be visits with Santa, Christmas caroling, and refreshments.
