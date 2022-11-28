Read full article on original website
thewayneherald.com
Northeast Community College students honored at state capitol ceremony
Northeast Community College students were honored during a special ceremony recently in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln. They joined other students from across the state during the 24th Annual Commissioner' s Recognition for Student Excellence in Career & Technical Education. The ceremony, sponsored by the Nebraska Department of...
Wayne State students to present Fall Honors Projects
Wayne State honors students will present their research to the public on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. The 30-minute presentations are the culmination of the course of study in the Honors Program and are certain to provide interesting facts on a variety of topics. Each presentation will include time for questions from the audience. All presentations are free and open to the public.
Junior Job Shadow includes variety of activities
This year's Junior Job Shadow Day at Wayne Community Schools included the traditional job shadow time, but also included a number of activities, not only for the juniors, but for all students at the Junior-Senior High School. Future Up Day was held Nov. 1. On that day, each grade level...
Randy Davie
Randy Davie, 63, of Wisner, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Wayne Country View Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne. Funeral services for will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne, with burial in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.
