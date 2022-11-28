A traffic collision in Yucca Valley last Thursday, November 24th resulted in a rollover with injuries for both drivers involved. According to the sheriff’s report, at 6:20pm on the 24th deputies responded to the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Avalon Avenue – they discovered a white Honda Fit driven by Melanie Schneider had collided with a grey Nissan Maxima driven by Jacqueline Burdick. The white Honda Fit had rolled onto its passenger side before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Buena Vista Drive. The grey Maxima rolled over a stop sign before coming to a rest in the driveway of a nearby residence.

