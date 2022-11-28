Read full article on original website
Related
What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races
With extremely tight election races, like the 47th State Assembly District, comes the possibility of a recount. Nearly 170,000 ballots cast in the race for the 47th State Assembly, yet only a couple dozen votes separates Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis. "It should be a valid election," said Judith Flaskamper. Palm Desert resident Flaskamper is The post What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races appeared first on KESQ.
YAHOO!
Election results: Wallis takes 12-vote lead over Holstege with few ballots left
With nearly all ballots counted, Republican Greg Wallis took a microscopic 12-vote lead this week over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for a seat in the California State Assembly. Holstege, a member of the Palm Springs City Council, was leading in initial results on Election Day, but she and...
thepalmspringspost.com
Holstege behind by 12 with 5,425 votes to count in AD47 race; Garner maintains lead in City Council re-election bid
Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties released additional vote counts Tuesday evening, but in the race involving Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. For Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner, however, her re-election bid appears secure. Democrat Holstege, seeking a seat...
KESQ
Wallis takes slim lead over Holstege as San Bernardino County releases results; Riverside County results due at 6PM
In another twist in the tight race for the 47th district State Assembly seat, Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead in the race. San Bernardino County released some more results Tuesday at 4 p.m., putting Wallis in the lead by 79 votes overall. Riverside County still needs to...
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
vvng.com
Memorial honors 14 killed, and 22 injured in December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Seven years have gone by since the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, but a new memorial will ensure their story lives on. The completed design named the Curtain of Courage Memorial was unveiled this year, June 20, 2022, and...
claremont-courier.com
Local groups help formerly incarcerated man back on his feet
Sometimes to get ahead in life, a little momentum can make all the difference. For 47-year-old Mario Ramos, that momentum was gifted to him quite literally on November 26, in the form of a Raleigh Spring iE electric bike. Since being released from San Bernardino County’s Adelanto Detention Center in...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Light Parade this Saturday 12/3 – Entries still being accepted
The annual Yucca Valley Light Parade will be held on Saturday (December 3), but it’s not too late to submit an entry. The cost to be a part of this beloved holiday event is $25, and entries can be made at the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, located at 56711 Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, in Old Town Yucca Valley on Sante Fe St between Deer Trail and Inca Trail.
Fontana Herald News
Inland Empire job market fully recovered from pandemic as supply chain employment continues to grow
The Inland Empire job market recovered faster than anywhere in Southern California, with payrolls and a labor force climbing above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new economic report. The report, released Dec. 1 by the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as part of its 13th Annual Southern California Economic...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Woman arrested wielding wooden weapon, swinging it at cars
A woman was arrested for swinging a stick at cars at an intersection in Joshua Tree on Monday (November 28). At around 1:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a woman was in the middle of the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sunburst Ave, and that she was yelling and swinging a wooden stick at cars.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
iecn.com
Free Inland Empire family-friendly holiday events and activities
With Christmas just a little over three weeks away and new years exactly a month away, now is the time to start planning holiday outings with family, friends, and loved ones. If your goal is to entertain your children, or connect with the Inland community this holiday season, it can be accomplished with our hand-picked and vetted events that will entertain the entire family.
resourceworld.com
Apollo Silver intersects 133 g/t silver over 129 metres at Calico, California
Apollo Silver Corp. [APGO-TSXV; APGOF-OTCQB; 6ZF0-FSE] reported initial assay results from the recently completed phase 2 of the 2022 drill program at the Calico silver project, located in San Bernardino County, Southern California. Drilling continues to expand silver mineralization at depth up to approximately 100 metres below the base of...
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday.
zachnews.net
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Traffic collision and rollover injures both drivers on 11/24
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley last Thursday, November 24th resulted in a rollover with injuries for both drivers involved. According to the sheriff’s report, at 6:20pm on the 24th deputies responded to the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Avalon Avenue – they discovered a white Honda Fit driven by Melanie Schneider had collided with a grey Nissan Maxima driven by Jacqueline Burdick. The white Honda Fit had rolled onto its passenger side before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Buena Vista Drive. The grey Maxima rolled over a stop sign before coming to a rest in the driveway of a nearby residence.
Girl abandoned at Mojave Desert gas station after dad allegedly beat mom to death, sheriff says
The girl walked into the store at about 11:45 p.m. and told employees that she needed help.
Barstow replacing historic bridge to support $1.5 billion BNSF Railway project
BARSTOW – Barstow is scheduled to break ground, January 2023, on the replacement of the city's historic steel and wooden bridge. The infrastructure development supports BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion investment to construct a rail facility that will bring more residents to the city.
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
Comments / 1