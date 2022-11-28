ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Randy Rodrigues
3d ago

I guess mine went to the illegals from the border openings becouse I sure did not even get a dime of just the rest of stemulus checks I only got one but never got the other 3 buden needs to be impeach along with Harris

Martynno1
3d ago

The 'Value of Money' is created when we work for it; when we earn it. It's not free money; it's costing you your freedom from poverty unless, you invest it.

David Bercutt
3d ago

The relief money is a propaganda tool to push rioting away by making you think relief is coming they have promised it over and over maybe this time...

Related
KTLA

California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation

With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Commissioner Orders Insurance Companies To Preserve Residential Insurance Coverage Following State Of Emergency Declaration

On Monday, the Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Nov. 19 emergency declaration for Los Angeles County, due to recent brush fires like the Route Fire.  The Commissioner’s Bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter of the Route Fire and in adjacent ZIP codes ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FinanceBuzz

These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians

SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Two University of California unions make gains in tentative agreements, two unions still negotiating

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two of the four striking unions representing academic workers at University of California campuses have reached tentative agreements with the college. Unions representing academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars won five-year contracts that include new or improved benefits on a number of issues including pay, transit, benefits for international workers, and childcare.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law

California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

How bad is RSV in California?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to Dr. Jim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming

December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races

With extremely tight election races, like the 47th State Assembly District, comes the possibility of a recount. Nearly 170,000 ballots cast in the race for the 47th State Assembly, yet only a couple dozen votes separates Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis. "It should be a valid election," said Judith Flaskamper. Palm Desert resident Flaskamper is The post What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

New area code is available in these Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday.  According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.  Customers with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

