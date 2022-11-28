Read full article on original website
Randy Rodrigues
3d ago
I guess mine went to the illegals from the border openings becouse I sure did not even get a dime of just the rest of stemulus checks I only got one but never got the other 3 buden needs to be impeach along with Harris
Martynno1
3d ago
The 'Value of Money' is created when we work for it; when we earn it. It's not free money; it's costing you your freedom from poverty unless, you invest it.
David Bercutt
3d ago
The relief money is a propaganda tool to push rioting away by making you think relief is coming they have promised it over and over maybe this time...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
Commissioner Orders Insurance Companies To Preserve Residential Insurance Coverage Following State Of Emergency Declaration
On Monday, the Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Nov. 19 emergency declaration for Los Angeles County, due to recent brush fires like the Route Fire. The Commissioner’s Bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter of the Route Fire and in adjacent ZIP codes ...
KTLA.com
These propositions are already attempting to make the California ballot in 2024
Votes for the 2022 general election are still being counted but efforts are already underway to get certain measures and constitutional amendments on the 2024 California ballot. There are currently eight proposals at various stages in the submission process. Eligible to appear on the ballot. Pandemic prevention tax. This constitutional...
These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
thesungazette.com
Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians
SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
$200 to $1050 could be coming your way if you live in California
Stimulus checks are being sent out. If you live in California and are having financial problems, you are not alone. Driven by the increased costs of housing, health care, and food, inflation has gone up to 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.
KTLA.com
Two University of California unions make gains in tentative agreements, two unions still negotiating
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two of the four striking unions representing academic workers at University of California campuses have reached tentative agreements with the college. Unions representing academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars won five-year contracts that include new or improved benefits on a number of issues including pay, transit, benefits for international workers, and childcare.
Guaranteed Income Program launches in California
A $25 million grant will be provided to fund seven guaranteed income pilot projects across the state of California, according to California State Senator Dave Cortese's office.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
San Francisco Examiner
California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law
California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
KTLA.com
How bad is RSV in California?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to Dr. Jim...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming
December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races
With extremely tight election races, like the 47th State Assembly District, comes the possibility of a recount. Nearly 170,000 ballots cast in the race for the 47th State Assembly, yet only a couple dozen votes separates Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis. "It should be a valid election," said Judith Flaskamper. Palm Desert resident Flaskamper is The post What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races appeared first on KESQ.
California inflation relief payments: Final batch of dates announced
The Franchise Tax Bureau, the agency responsible for disbursing the California tax refunds, has finally released its full payment schedule.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
New area code is available in these Northern California counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday. According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line. Customers with […]
