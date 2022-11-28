Read full article on original website
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
Shares have retreated in Europe and Asia ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data
Winnie the Pooh joins Chinese Covid lockdown protests
Years after he became character-non-grata in China, Winnie the Pooh is exacting quiet revenge against the country’s government in the form of Disney souvenirs. In what appears to be a case of incidental resistance, Disney stores in Japan are selling a line of merchandise featuring a frowning Pooh looking at a blank sheet of white paper – a symbol of ongoing protests in China against censorship and Covid-19 restrictions.
China punishes former Knicks star over quarantine comments
BEIJING — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined $1,400 for “inappropriate remarks” on social media about quarantine facilities ahead of a game, China’s professional league announced Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world’s most stringent. Also Friday, more cities eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls, supermarkets and other businesses to reopen following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. Urumqi in the northwest, site of a deadly fire that triggered the protests, announced supermarkets and other...
Jobs report, Tesla truck, Asana surge and more: Friday's 5 things to know
The most anticipated economic report of the month comes out Friday morning with the release of the November jobs report.
