Staten Island, NY

Source: Man tasered by NYPD on Staten Island after allegedly resisting arrest in stolen-car probe

By Maura Grunlund
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
PIX11

Man, 60, randomly punched, knocked unconscious in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan. The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD makes arrest in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect, 18, faces attempted murder charges

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two teens in Livingston. The suspect allegedly held a gun to the head of a third victim, a 35-year-old woman, in addition to putting the teens in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 3 men sought for questioning in connection with fatal shooting on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking three men for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting in Stapleton on Monday evening. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found the 53-year-old male victim lying on Broad Street near Tompkins Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesman and a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
