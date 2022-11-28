Source: Man tasered by NYPD on Staten Island after allegedly resisting arrest in stolen-car probe

Read full article on original website
Man, 39, allegedly tries to scam undercover cop in drug sting in New Dorp; has extensive criminal history on S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 39-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history tried to scam an undercover officer during a drug sting in broad daylight in the defendant’s New Dorp neighborhood. Anthony Maniscalco of the 200 block of Mill Road allegedly agreed to sell a...
Man, 60, randomly punched, knocked unconscious in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan. The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the […]
Staten Island catalytic converter theft prevention event to be hosted by district attorney, NYPD next Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A free event aimed at catalytic converter theft prevention will be hosted on Dec. 10 by the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD Patrol Borough Staten Island. The event will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ocean Breeze Athletic...
Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from driver’s license plate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Adam White keeps an eye out for license plates as he moves around the city. In mid-November, while commuting by bike, he says he saw piece of plastic covering part of the license plate on a car parked along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. He removed it and was confronted by the driver. […]
NYPD makes arrest in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect, 18, faces attempted murder charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two teens in Livingston. The suspect allegedly held a gun to the head of a third victim, a 35-year-old woman, in addition to putting the teens in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Paralyzed from waist down: Gruesome injuries suffered by man stabbed on Staten Island detailed by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 68-year-old man suffered paralysis and other devastating injuries when he was stabbed in broad daylight at the Mariners Harbor Houses. Dyshawn Williams, 37, of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, faces charges that include attempted murder in the gruesome assault at about 12:25...
Dad, 53, was on Staten Island for court hearing of son, a reputed gang leader, when he was gunned down
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like his father before him, John (Tragedy) Pena Jr. is no stranger to violence. When he was a toddler, his dad was shot on the streets of New Brighton, after reportedly telling a friend that someone was after him.
Man, 21, cuffed for fighting 2 NYPD officers, tossing 1 like 'a rag doll'
A man was arrested after he fought with two NYPD officers who tried to stop him from blocking traffic in Brooklyn, police said.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
NYPD: 3 men sought for questioning in connection with fatal shooting on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking three men for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting in Stapleton on Monday evening. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found the 53-year-old male victim lying on Broad Street near Tompkins Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesman and a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
‘If you screw up, you’ll see me,’ judge tells man in Tottenville kidnap case
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than two years after a police standoff in Tottenville, a now 64-year-old man charged in the violent ordeal has a chance to resolve the case without serving hard time. Richard Costa, who has since relocated to Sea Bright Beach, N.J., pleaded guilty in October...
Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
NYPD: Man, 68, stabbed on Staten Island; person taken in for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was slashed on Monday afternoon in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The senior was stabbed in the back inside 168 Brabant St. around 12:25 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by...
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Comments / 2