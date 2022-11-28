ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SEC, ACC and ESPN Announce Formation of ACC/SEC Challenge in Basketball

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
The new annual challenge for both men's and women's basketball brings an end to both the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference alongside ESPN announced on Monday that the two conferences will be competing in the ACC/SEC Challenge for both men's and women's basketball beginning in the 2023-24 season.

ACC and SEC teams will go against each other in one annual game per season, with 28 games taking place next season and 30 beginning in the 2025-26 season following the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. ESPN will carry all of the games each year on their networks.

Each conference will host an equal number of games.

The start of the ACC/SEC Challenge will bring an end to two similar challenges that have taken place in recent years. For the SEC, the Big 12/SEC Challenge will be coming to an end, which began for the men in the 2013-14 season and the following season for the women.

For the ACC, the new formation marks the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which was established by ESPN in 1999 as the first-of-its-kind event.

Here is the full press release issued by the Southeastern Conference:

SEC, ACC and ESPN Announce Future Men's and Women's Basketball Challenges

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 28, 2022) — The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN today announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball, which will begin as part of the 2023-24 season.

ACC and SEC teams will square off as part of the annual Challenge – one in men’s basketball and one in women’s basketball. Each one of the 28 games (30 starting in 2025-26) will be carried on an ESPN platform and each conference will host an equal number of home games. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited women’s and men’s basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “I appreciate the collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years.”

“The future ACC-SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges will be outstanding events for our student-athletes, member institutions and fans,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The SEC, led by Greg Sankey, and our partners at ESPN have been terrific, and there’s great excitement for the first annual ACC/SEC Challenge next season. As part of this announcement, we’d like to acknowledge the Big Ten for its partnership on the ACC/B1G Challenge that spanned more than 20 years.”

“We look forward to showcasing the talented men’s and women’s programs throughout the ACC and SEC in the years ahead through this exciting new collaboration with both conferences,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN Vice President, Programming. “Since establishing the very first interconference challenge in 1999, these events have been a staple of our college basketball schedule for more than two decades. We thank both the Big Ten and Big 12 for their partnership in the final year of our existing events and look forward to finding more ways to creatively partner with both conferences in 2023-24 and beyond.”

For SEC men’s basketball, the onset of the challenge with the ACC brings to an end a challenge with the Big 12 that began in the 2013-14 season. The 10th SEC-Big 12 Challenge will take place January 28, 2023. SEC women’s basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.

The creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge marks the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ESPN established with the two conferences in 1999 as a first-of-its-kind event. The final installment of the 23-year-old event, and the 15th edition of the ACC/Big Ten Women’s Challenge, will take place this week.

BamaCentral

