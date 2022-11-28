ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Peter J. Piccolo, 34, of 6 Hillscrest Road, was charged Nov. 19 with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening and disorderly conduct. Patrick Pelletier, 43, of 13 Hillscrest Road, was charged Nov. 22 with disorderly conduct. Elliott Bethea Jr., 34, of 735 East St., Second Floor, New Britain, was...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Second New Britain man sentenced for role in theft of 14 firearms

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after federal officials said he helped steal more than a dozen guns. Kenney Cotto, 25, faced sentencing in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Anthony Vincent Lazzaro

Anthony Vincent Lazzaro, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Born in New Britain on Jan. 25, 1928, Tony was the elder son and second of six children born to the late Joseph and Maria (Arena) Lazzaro,. He lived in New Britain all his life. Tony attended local schools, including New Britain High School – where he sat second chair in the clarinet section. He long credited his band director, Frederick “Doc” Mirliani, for instilling in him a profound sense of drive and commitment.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police. Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard

LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

3 shot on West Main Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after three men were shot Tuesday evening, according to authorities. Officers identified the victims as a 43-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 26-year-old, all from Waterbury. Their names have not yet been released. Waterbury police said they were sent to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at […]
WATERBURY, CT

