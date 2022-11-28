Anthony Vincent Lazzaro, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Born in New Britain on Jan. 25, 1928, Tony was the elder son and second of six children born to the late Joseph and Maria (Arena) Lazzaro,. He lived in New Britain all his life. Tony attended local schools, including New Britain High School – where he sat second chair in the clarinet section. He long credited his band director, Frederick “Doc” Mirliani, for instilling in him a profound sense of drive and commitment.

