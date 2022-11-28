Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Peter J. Piccolo, 34, of 6 Hillscrest Road, was charged Nov. 19 with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening and disorderly conduct. Patrick Pelletier, 43, of 13 Hillscrest Road, was charged Nov. 22 with disorderly conduct. Elliott Bethea Jr., 34, of 735 East St., Second Floor, New Britain, was...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
New Britain Herald
Second New Britain man sentenced for role in theft of 14 firearms
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after federal officials said he helped steal more than a dozen guns. Kenney Cotto, 25, faced sentencing in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
Eyewitness News
2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000.
New Britain Herald
Anthony Vincent Lazzaro
Anthony Vincent Lazzaro, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Born in New Britain on Jan. 25, 1928, Tony was the elder son and second of six children born to the late Joseph and Maria (Arena) Lazzaro,. He lived in New Britain all his life. Tony attended local schools, including New Britain High School – where he sat second chair in the clarinet section. He long credited his band director, Frederick “Doc” Mirliani, for instilling in him a profound sense of drive and commitment.
New Britain Herald
Berlin man pleads no contest in fatal hit and run in Berlin that killed New Britain resident
BERLIN - A local man has declined to fight the charge against him in a fatal hit and run. Emanuel Story, 34, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading no contest to one count of evading responsibility in an accident involving a death. The 34-year-old...
Bristol Press
Farmington man to be rearrested for missing court after allegedly wrestling with Plainville police, making homophobic comment
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man accused of wrestling with police and using a homophobic slur during his arrest in January is wanted for missing court and failing to answer to the charges. Andrew Stierer, 26, was scheduled to face a judge on Monday to answer to charges of assault...
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
Eyewitness News
Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police. Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with […]
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury men injured in convenience store shooting
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's.
Journal Inquirer
Carjacking Suspects Arrested in East Hartford — Nov. 30, 2022
Hoping to hold your title of "best gift giver" this year?. Whether you’re looking to gain speed out on the track, stroll around a historic maritime museum, or take in the magic of a holiday performance, this list has something for everyone!
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
trumbulltimes.com
U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard
LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
3 shot on West Main Street in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after three men were shot Tuesday evening, according to authorities. Officers identified the victims as a 43-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 26-year-old, all from Waterbury. Their names have not yet been released. Waterbury police said they were sent to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at […]
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
