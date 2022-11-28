ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Related
kfdi.com

Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café

There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

25 Things To Do In KC This weekend, December 1-4

Here are twenty-five great things to do in Kansas City this weekend, December 1-4, including a festive drink pop-up at Julep, an ugly Christmas sweater party, and several holiday markets and large puppet shows—yes, several. Monet & Friends Alive. Starlight Theatre is partnering with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art...
KANSAS CITY, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Shop local & handcrafted at 12 holiday pop-ups

This holiday season shop for local, handcrafted, eco-friendly and fair-trade gifts at a dozen pop-up sales, holiday fairs and farmers’ markets throughout the Kansas City / Lawrence area. Here are some great options:. Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 3...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation. Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area. Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas. Hobson has...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park company set to move to bigger digs in Leawood

KBP Investments’ relocation from Overland Park to Leawood is entering its final stages. The company’s new corporate headquarters on State Line Road is expected to be open by early next year. Driving the news: At its most recent meeting last week, the Leawood City Council approved an updated...
LEAWOOD, KS
KMZU

Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2

CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
BELTON, MO

