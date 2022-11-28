Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
kfdi.com
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café
There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
kansascitymag.com
25 Things To Do In KC This weekend, December 1-4
Here are twenty-five great things to do in Kansas City this weekend, December 1-4, including a festive drink pop-up at Julep, an ugly Christmas sweater party, and several holiday markets and large puppet shows—yes, several. Monet & Friends Alive. Starlight Theatre is partnering with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Shop local & handcrafted at 12 holiday pop-ups
This holiday season shop for local, handcrafted, eco-friendly and fair-trade gifts at a dozen pop-up sales, holiday fairs and farmers’ markets throughout the Kansas City / Lawrence area. Here are some great options:. Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. – 3...
Norman Tromanhauser House designed by Louis S. Curtiss in 1914 has an interesting and unique external view
Norman Tromanhauser House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. The historic Norman Tromanhauser house is located on Roanoke Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural design is Prairie School style. The foundation is stone and the walls are wood and stucco. The architect was the prominent Louis S. Curtiss.
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
WIBW
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation. Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area. Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas. Hobson has...
Shawnee shooting suspect arrested in Olathe following chase
Officers arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting in Shawnee during a chase through Johnson County.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks and Recreation’s annual Holiday Extravaganza to include almost 200 vendors
Community members will have the chance to shop from a wide array of vendors this weekend in Lawrence as part of the city’s annual Holiday Extravaganza. The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department is hosting the indoor show with goods for sale from both noncommercial and commercial vendors.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park company set to move to bigger digs in Leawood
KBP Investments’ relocation from Overland Park to Leawood is entering its final stages. The company’s new corporate headquarters on State Line Road is expected to be open by early next year. Driving the news: At its most recent meeting last week, the Leawood City Council approved an updated...
Kansas City family remembers loved one killed day before Thanksgiving
This holiday season, one Kansas City, Missouri, family is facing a terrible loss after their loved one was killed just before Thanksgiving.
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
KMZU
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Kansas City mother charged in death of twin daughter
The mother of twin daughters is charged with abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of one girl and with abuse and neglect of the other child.
Comments / 0