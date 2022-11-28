Read full article on original website
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford Police said the child suffered minor injuries after bullets came through the wall of a house in the 1600 block around 6:05 p.m. Angela Spotts said she was sitting in her living room nearby […]
WIFR
Crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detours traffic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A single-vehicle crash on Brooke Road in Rockford detoured traffic for about an hour on Wednesday. Crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the incident, which happened dangerously close to train tracks. The vehicle involved appeared to sustain heavy front-end damage. While the crash remains under...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Terminate A Chase on the East Side
Sources are reporting a police chase. It happened around 11 PM near Brooke rd. Suspect vehicle is a White GMC with a plate similar to CG37375. Police terminated the chase. Sources told us the alleged suspect lives in Belvidere. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
wiproud.com
Suspect arrested for shooting death of La Crosse man
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in the shooting death of a La Crosse man is arrested in Arizona. The La Crosse Police Department says 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Illinois was taken into custody Friday. Brown and Karvel Freeman are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in...
WIFR
Large fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fight Saturday night leaves one man hospitalized. According to investigators, the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, after officers attempted to break up the crowd. The 26-year-old man struck in the stomach was taken to a...
WSPY NEWS
Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway
Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
wlip.com
Five Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Lake County
(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, finding five people dead. Ages, gender and identities of the deceased have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” murder-suicide incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
Photo shows driver accused in Maple Park multivehicle crash that killed 4-year-old
No information on bail was made available.
WIFR
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car from a drive-by shooting. Janis Warren, showed 23 News the damage done to her car, saying “it doesn’t make sense.” She believes they were targeting someone else.
WIFR
Two victims named in Genoa crash
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of man accused in fatal crash
The Kane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of the DeKalb man accused in a crash that caused the death of a four-year-old in early October. Twenty-year-old Edgar Barrios was picked up by police on November 22 from his home in DeKalb without incident. He is being held in the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
wlip.com
Lake County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Rammed Squad Vehicle, Escaped Near Waukegan
(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.
WIFR
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a felony child endangerment charge after investigators claim he left a loaded gun out and went to bed, giving his 6-year-old son access to it. Ellioth D. Lopez, 26, is charged with endangering the life/health of a child. The fatal shooting happened...
nbc15.com
Name released of utility worker who died after being hit by SUV
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the utility worker who died after being struck by an SUV on a Franklin Township highway. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zane Reilly was part of a utility crew working along State Hwy. 23, near Valley View Road, on Tuesday of last week. He was unloading equipment from a Ford F450 pickup that was towing a utility trailer around 7:45 a.m. when the Edgerton man and the truck were struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander, investigators determined. Reilly was pronounced dead on the scene.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
