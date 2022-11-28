(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO