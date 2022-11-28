Read full article on original website
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
zip06.com
Community Center Committee Close to Creation
At a meeting on Nov. 7, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) discussed naming a community center committee and what its charge would be. The BOS will take up the topic again at its December meeting. At the Nov. 7 meeting, Selectman Chet Bialicki presented several recommendations for a proposed community...
zip06.com
Town Charter Heads to Public Hearing
Clinton’s Charter Revision Commission (CRC) is holding a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. for residents to provide feedback on proposed charter changes. The Town Charter is a document that outlines the roles and bylaws for the different boards, commissions, and town departments in Clinton. Earlier this year, the Town Council began discussing the need to update sections of the charter, and the Council ultimately agreed to appoint a new CRC to consider changes.
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
zip06.com
Who’s Excited for North Branford’s Tree Lighting?
An annual, family-friendly tree lighting event that only North Branford can deliver is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at the Town-owned Augur property, 290 Forest Road, in Northford. In partnership with North Branford Rotary Club, North Branford Parks and Recreation is planning to provide hay rides, musical entertainment, a petting zoo, ice scuplting demonstration, marshmallow toasting (sticks provided courtesy Smorstix), hot chocolate, cookies and, of course, Santa Claus himself to help light the town tree.
Connecticut’s lakes lack funding: the threat of cyanobacteria in your backyard
We have legislation in place to help us clean up harmful algal blooms, but these efforts have been underfunded for decades.
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
New Britain breaks ground on massive fuel cell facility
Officials in New Britain broke ground Thursday on a massive fuel cell facility at the old Stanley Works complex.
connecticuthistory.org
Goshen’s Animal Pound
The History of Litchfield County, published in 1881 by the J.W. Lewis Company in Philadelphia, suggests that North Goshen was once a thriving community. The book offers a house-by-house guide, describing the area’s residents as well as their commercial and religious activities. Nearly all vestiges of the community are...
ctexaminer.com
Dozens Turn Up To Oppose a Retail Marijuana Outlet in Westbrook
WESTBROOK – Dozens of residents expressed their concerns regarding a proposed retail marijuana outlet on the Boston Post Road during a nearly three-hour long public hearing, but it did not appear that their arguments would sway the Zoning Commission to reject the application. The residents who filled the seats and lined the walls at the […]
zip06.com
Santa Claus is Waiting to Hear from Shoreline Children
Santa Claus wants to hear from the children of Madison and surrounding communities!. He would like all the children to write him a letter letting him know what is on their wish list for Christmas. Santa and his helpers will work very hard and do their best to grant some of those wishes.
zip06.com
River Valley Artists Holiday Show
Paintings, sculpture, fiber work, monoprints, photography, pottery, fused glass, hand crafted ornaments, unique jewelry, throw pillows, photographs with Santa and your dog or child, plus a specially made gin cocktail are all part of River Valley Artists’ Holiday Show. This unusual show, which includes work by 29 River Valley...
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
Mystic residents remember string of historic fires after Seaport Marine building burns to the ground
MYSTIC, Conn. — Mystic officials are investigating after a massive fire burned one of the Seaport Marine buildings to the ground Sunday night. The fire happened around 9P.M. near Washington and Cottrell streets, just south of the Main St. drawbridge. Mystic residents say their small town is known for...
lawstreetmedia.com
Homeowners Oppose Dismissal in Long Island Wind Farm Dispute
Last week, homeowners in East Hampton, New York filed a combined opposition to the federal defendants’ motion to dismiss and South Fork Wind, LLC’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in an environmental dispute over an offshore wind farm project. According to the complaint, the plaintiffs are long-time...
zip06.com
Marina Capezzone: Helping Provide a Little Compassion
When she worked at The Nest Coffee House in Deep River, Marina Capezzone had a question: why aren’t there more places like this?. The Nest was designed to give employment opportunities and job skills to young adults, with disabilities ranging from physical to emotional challenges, among them autism and other neurodiverse conditions.
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
FBI uses straw to link ‘Route 91 bandit’ to 14 bank robberies, including 5 in Connecticut
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
westportjournal.com
Property transfers November 7-11
WESTPORT–During the week of November 7-11, seven properties changed hands for a total of $14.6 million, generating $37K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 11 properties traded hands for a total of $16.5 million. 60 Clapboard Hill Road sold for $5,015,000. Seller: Thomas & Ann-Marie Pacilio. Buyer: Ronak Shah...
zip06.com
Faith’s Final Toy Drive Underway
The grand finale for Faith’s Toy Drive is on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison. Faith Trembley and her mom Lisa have held the Toy Drive for the last five years, and Lisa says that this year’s event will be the last for her and Faith as they are hoping to hands the reigns to other local organizations.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes
2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
