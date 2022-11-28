CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.

