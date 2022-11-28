Read full article on original website
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Jessica Simpson, Iggy, Dolly, Doja Cat, J Lo, Khloe!
Jessica Simpson paraded her amazing figure in a skintight dress from her clothing brand, three years after losing 100 pounds, following the birth of her third child, Birdie Mae. Iggy Azalea couldn't walk for three weeks after having back surgery. Here is that back she’s talking about. Millie Bobby...
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
LONDON — (AP) — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25. The festival tweeted:...
How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' on TV and Streaming for Christmas 2022
A Charlie Brown Christmas has aired on broadcast television each year since it debuted on CBS in 1965, becoming a beloved holiday tradition—which explains why there was an outcry in 2020 when Apple acquired the rights to all Peanuts-related media and announced that the Charlie Brown Christmas special, as well as the Halloween and Thanksgiving specials, would be available to view only on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+.
Jonah Hill Files Petition To Legally Change His Name
Jonah Hill is looking to legally change his name. It turns out the actor's real name is Jonah Hill Feldstein and he's filed a petition in Los Angeles this week to legally drop Feldstein from his name, according to TMZ. Legal documents obtained by the outlet state that Hill just wants to make his stage name official.
