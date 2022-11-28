Fantasy football waiver wire Week 13: Is it JaMycal Hasty time?

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season is nearly over. And what a week of football it was!

If you play fantasy football, you’re already planning ahead with waivers after a busy week of games.

That’s what we’re here for, a roundup of some of the players you could be targeting ahead of Week 13.

Some of the names below might be taken already, but if not, there are a bunch of dudes who could change your fantasy fortunes this season. Let’s run through them, in no particular order, and we’ll updated it after the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts play on Monday Night Football.

1

RB JaMycal Hasty, Jacksonville Jaguars

If Travis Etienne misses time with injury, this pass-catching back could take over.

2

QB Mike White, New York Jets

Oh, I’m serious.

White has some seriously good receivers around him and he played really well against the Bears on Sunday. He’s a streaming option!

4

WR Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

He’s seen 24 targets in his past two games and had 145 yards against the Ravens. BOOM.

5

WR Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs like to spread the ball around — aside from feeding Travis Kelce a ton — so his past couple of games with 10 targets total may not hold up, especially if JuJu Smith-Schuster gets healthy soon.

Still: He’s catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

6

Backup RBs

This will be your weekly reminder to grab high-profile backup RBs that are on your waiver wire. With only two more weeks of byes, there will be room on your bench for them.